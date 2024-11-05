The Delta State government has responded to the arrest of former Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa by the EFCC, asserting his innocence and urging citizens to remain calm

Barr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe stressed that an arrest does not equal guilt, calling for Deltans to pray for Okowa during this difficult time

Oghenesivbe noted that the EFCC's actions follow standard legal procedures and encouraged patience as the legal process unfolds

The Delta State government has officially responded to the recent arrest of former Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng recalls that the EFCC detained Okowa at its Port Harcourt office, reportedly for questioning over alleged misconduct. Sources indicate that Okowa’s detention stems from a petition against him, though the specifics of the allegations remain undisclosed.

Delta state government reacts over arrest of Okowa Photo credit: @ChrisEjiofor7/ @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The state government emphasised Okowa’s innocence under the law and urging Deltans to remain calm, as reported by New Telegraph.

Barr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, the Director-General of the Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications, broke his silence Monday night.

Innocent until proven Guilty, says state DG

Oghenesivbe, who previously served as Okowa’s Executive Assistant on Communications from 2017 until May 2023, reaffirmed his stance on the former governor’s character and legal standing, stressing that Okowa remains innocent until proven guilty, Laadership reported

His words:

“There is no cause for alarm.The news of former Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa’s arrest by the EFCC is trending on social media and reported by some traditional media, but it’s important to remember that an arrest is not proof of guilt. It’s a legal process, not a judgment.”

He went on to call for calm among Delta residents, urging them to pray for Okowa in these challenging times.

“I urge Deltans to pray for Senator Okowa. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and allow the legal process to unfold,” he added.

Oghenesivbe also clarified the legal procedures surrounding the case, explaining that the EFCC’s actions are part of an established protocol in criminal investigations.

