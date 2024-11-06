The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been commended for arresting former Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa over alleged fraud

Former APC chieftain, Comrade Timi Frank, charged the EFCC to extend the arrest to former G-5 governors

He alleged that the presidency has urged the EFCC not to prosecute the G -5 governors as part of the bargain they had during the 2023 general election

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to also arrest and prosecute the G-5 Governors.

Frank stated this while commending the EFCC for arresting former Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa over alleged fraud.

He said he would not condone political vendetta against Okowa for selectively targeted for prosecution because he is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Frank said this in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 6

Legit.ng reports that the G-5 Governors are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

While others are no longer in office, Makinde is still in charge of Oyo state for his second term.

“While we are happy to see that EFCC has arrested Okowa, it should do the same to the rest, particularly the G5 governors. We want to see them arrested, charged to court, and prosecuted.

“Intelligence from our sources shows there’s a memo from the presidency to EFCC not to prosecute the G -5 governors as part of the bargain they had during the 2023 general election.

“We challenge the EFCC to prove us wrong by arresting members of the G-5 governors based on the various petitions against them.”

Delta govt breaks silence as EFCC arrests Okowa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Delta State government responded to the arrest of Okowa by the EFCC, asserting his innocence and urging citizens to remain calm.

Barr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe stressed that an arrest does not equal guilt and called for Deltans to pray for Okowa during this difficult time.

Oghenesivbe noted that EFCC's actions follow standard legal procedures and encouraged patience as the legal process unfolds.

