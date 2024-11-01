Bobrisky: Isaac Fayose Reacts to Allegations He Caused Crossdresser's Arrest, Questions the EFCC
- Media personality Isaac Fayose has opened up on the claim that he influenced the arrest of crossdresser Bobrisky
- He noted that Bobrisky cannot hide in Nigeria and he was not the only person who saw the crossdresser at the airport
- Isaac also blamed the EFCC for how they did their job and he questioned them for thrashing the crossdresser's money laundering charges earlier
Social critic Isaac Fayose has lambasted individuals who accused him of having a hand in crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky's arrest at the airport.
He noted that the Murtala Mohammed International Airport is big and has different people, including security operatives. Aside from him who noticed Bobrisky, Isaac said others did and they called out his name.
According to the media personality, who is the brother of the ex-governor of Ekiti state Ayo Fayose, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who arrested Bobrisky should be questioned.
He added that the 34-year-old was charged for money laundering and abuse of the naira. However, the money laundering case was dropped. Hence, he said social media users should stop blaming hm for the crossdresser's arrest.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Isaax Fayose's video on Bobrisky
Check out some of the reactions to Isaac Fayose's video on Bobrisky's arrest below:
@djtopherz:
"ISACC your a public figure, with a lot of followers, Your even Social media influencer, So don't underestimate where your post reach, Na your post Cast Senior man."
@tanty77:
"You seff rest and act your age. Cho Cho Cho."
@lusokraft:
"Have sense for once I don see as you mature reach nah."
@ijeoma.dorcas.94:
"You never still talk about VDM wey be your fellow man. Na agayagay matter dey important pass VDM police detain."
@_phemogram:
"This man sef could be too talkative and childish."
Isaac Fayose ridicules Bobrisky
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac had said that Bobrisky would be spending Salah in detention as he had not met his bail conditions.
In the video, Fayose noted that it was back to sender mechanism as Bobrisky had wanted Verydarkman to spend Easter in prison.
The businessman advised that people should be careful of whom they will curse because some people's heads have bounce back mechanism.
