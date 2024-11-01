Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is currently the talk of the town following his recent airport arrest

Legit.ng reported how the controversial act was embarrassed and taken off the flight by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Pictures emerged online alleging that they were what alerted the national officials about Bob’s trip

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, is still making headlines following his recent airport arrest.

In the late hours of October 31, 2024, the socialite boarded a plane to London after being granted bail following his arrest at the Seme border.

News of Bobrisky’s trip to London was posted online by some people on the same flight as him, including online personality Isaac Fayose.

The pictures Bob took with Isaac Fayose before boarding his flight caught the attention as they claimed it was what exposed the crossdresser.

See the pictures below:

See what peeps are saying about Isaac Fayose and Bob’s pics

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_chiommaaa:

"Posting this was actually not reasonable."

mz_paulagold:

"You for allow am land the uk before u post."

ugovicc:

"Na U cast am."

mhiz_golden_kg:

"Awuke music of the year 🔥 stream guys."

iam_akinokunade:

"Now I see the reason you took Bob case so personal. Una plenty for Nigeria."

tobadavidd:

"Her his godfather is very powerful. All case closed."

sugardestiny_official:

"Mommy of Lagos with papa of Australia."

crucial_legacy07:

"Una do meet make we rest sir tell @bobrisky222 he is bad influence to the society we don’t like him."

stanley_ontop:

"Na you make them arrest mummy of Lagos😢😢. Mitcheeewww all of una too do!!!"

gud_example23:

"Like are u people encouraging the young ones that being agaygay is good bcus I don't understand snapping with agaygay with so much joy on your face anyway this 9ja no one can tell."

official_longest_tailor_:

"EFCC just arrested him after few hours after this post. Omo this @bobrisky222 need to be careful or else make dem no kill am sha."

Bobrisky taunts VDM over arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bobrisky reacted to news of online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, getting arrested.

VDM was arrested over his unauthorised use of the Nigerian police uniform and this seemed to amuse Bobrisky who went online to share his thoughts.

