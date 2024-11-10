Bobrisky expressed displeasure at the way the EFCC treated him when he wanted to travel outside Nigeria to London recently

The crossdresser shared the injuries he sustained after he was grabbed by a staff of the EFCC despite his claims of not having any criminal charges with the institution

He also spoke about some of the things he cannot be caught doing and he hailed his brother for standing by him

Crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, posted the injuries he sustained on his legs after he was forced out from a London-bound airplane at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

He said he couldn't get over the incident and noted that he did not commit any offense to warrant such treatment from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The crossdresser, who has been faced with several controversies, added that he does not smoke or drink. He also thanked the EFCC for the injuries.

Bobrisky further appreciated his brother for standing up for him, and he added that he loves him. Several netizens reacted to the crossdresser's post and picked some points he made about not smoking and his other characters.

Reactions to Bobrisky injury caused by EFFC

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Bobrisky's injury below:

@eva_de_diva01:

"I am sorry about this but what do you mean by “a soul who doesn’t drink and smoke?” Smokers are way better than you, how dare you judge them? And you don’t want others to judge this lifestyle that you choose to live. Those people you just mentioned will always be way better than you morally."

@loret_jay:

"At the end of the day, he is human."

@yourshadybaby:

"So my soul wey dey drink and smoke, na me deserve am abi."

@beccapascal:

"This is the result of too much chemical on the skin, how come your skin tear like this? Dey tear you with knife?"

@classyzee_:

"No dey bleach your skin you no hear, abi the female gender wey you dey try to switch to no get your natural skin type."

Isaac Fayose reacts to Bobrisky's arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose had opened up on the claim that he influenced the arrest of Bobrisky.

He noted that Bobrisky could not hide in Nigeria, and he was not the only person who saw the crossdresser at the airport.

Isaac also blamed the EFCC for how they did their job and questioned them for thrashing the crossdresser's money laundering charges earlier.

