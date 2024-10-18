Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman has drawn the attention of Nigerians to Bobrisky's fitness after he made a video against him

Legit.ng reported that the crossdresser captured himself laughing at the online critics over N100m received from Don Jazzy

VDM came forward to inform his compatriots that the House of Representatives has scheduled another for them and noted that Bo must not miss it like the last time

As many expected, Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the viral video of Bobrisky laughing at him.

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian socialite Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, took a moment to laugh wickedly at Verydarkman following the N100 million donation he received from Don Jazzy (Michael Collins Ajereh).

Verydarkman dragged Bobrisky after he laughed him. Credit: @verydarkman, @bobriksy22

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky hurled shades at the activist as he pointed out that one should "never criticise who they are going to praise tomorrow".

In response, Verydarkman alerted Nigerians that Bob was healthy and fit to make an appearance at their next meeting with House of Representatives.

Punch reported that on Monday, October 21, 2024, the House of Representatives Committee probing corruption charges against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Nigeria Correctional Service will visit the agencies' Lagos offices.

Recall that the crossdresser made allegations against EFCC and NCOS through a recorded telephone conversation obtained by Verydarkman.

The renowned TikToker noted that Bob must be present for the next hearing and wouldn't want to hear that he was ridiculously sick, thereby dodging to make an appearance.

Verdyarknman spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu:

"Why u collect 100 Million Naira? No change topic."

ayzne_:

"This guy can actually pass his messages without any insults… doesn’t he have an adviser?"

kayfiire1:

"We go still Dey see say the money no go charity 😂 keep contributing."

itz_femy:

"Both of them are obsessed with each other😂 theres love somewhere there if you look well."

ebrofola:

"Lol...go and ask Dino Melaye....people can fall sick anytime anyday."

tubose_:

"I’m not a fan of any of them but he’s deviating from the topic about him collecting money from the same person he dragged online and now trying to push focus on the other party."

_iamsheila__:

"Normally bob suppose even Dey MIA on social media pending this is case so his or her lawyer can keep giving excuse on his/her behalf..but no cho cho cho no go get him or her see road.."

poshestm_b:

"When you study how people think it’s very easy to manipulate them. I did not refer to anyone in particular."

Bobrisky’s lawyer explains why he was absent

Bobrisky became a topic of debate online after he was noticeably absent from the meeting held at the National Assembly.

Legit.ng reported that the commission held a meeting on September 30 regarding allegations surrounding the self-acclaimed "Mummy of Lagos" and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While everyone was present, including EFCC and Bob’s villain, Verydarkman, his lawyer opened up on his absence which ignited uproar online.

