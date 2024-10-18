Nigerian reality star turned comedian Deeone, whose real name is Aderombi Adedayo Martin, has taken a deep dive into Don Jazzy's donation to VDM's NGO

Recall that VeryDarkMan made Don Jazzy a hot topic on social media after he disclosed that the music mogul had donated a whopping N100 million to his NGO account

In light of this, Deeone took the liberty to investigate further the real reason that money was donated to the activist

Ever since Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy's mighty donation to Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, came to light, social media users, including Aderombi Adedayo Martin, widely known as Deeone have not slowed down.

You will recall that the social media commentator and activist buzzed social media after he complained about the anonymous donation of N100 million into the official bank account of his newly established Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

However, in a new video shared on Thursday, VDM confirmed that Don Jazzy reached out to inform him that he had donated the amount.

How Deeone analyzed the situation

Taking the huge donation into consideration, comedian Deeone went on social media to argue that the donation might have been towards VDM's alleged N500 million fine in his court case with human rights lawyer Femi Falana and his son, Falz.

He also stated that VDM might have successfully manipulated Nigerians into thinking that he is passionate about education as he was also one of those who made donations to that account.

Netizens react to Deeone's video

Read some comments below:

@swaglordcomedy2:

"Close mouth go work for your dead career."

@aiyudu:

"But the money belongs to his NGO and not him. Is it the NGO they’re suing."

@spado_takon:

"Bro look for another thing to talk about. There’s a big difference between you and VDM."

@seyi_martins1:

"Why you donate if you know he is not educated enough or qualified to run such NGO?"

@datingtomarry_:

"Why are you so pained. Ok how much is the money you donated?"

@iamqjay:

"He fit even commot out of the money sef cos nobody knows how much exactly that's in the account."

@bundle__boi:

"Guy guy guy !!! You Mumu ooo Jesus omo."

Nigerians Tackle VDM for Accepting donation

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy's N100 million donation to Verydarkman's foundation continued to trend on social media.

While several netizens applauded the music boss, some gave reasons for VDM to refund the money.

Others also recalled how Verydarkman had dragged the Mavin label boss some months back for reportedly donating to Bobrisky.

