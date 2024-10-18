A Nigerian social media user has come critically for VDM over his acceptance of the N100 million donation from Don Jazzy

It will be recalled that Don Jazzy was also one of the numerous celebrities who contributed to Bobrisky, Idris Okuneye while he was in prison

In a new post by a Facebook blogger, he slammed the critic over his recent actions that gained attention online

Some Nigerians were not in the mood to praise social media critic VeryDarkMan for his fuss about Don Jazzy's N100 million donation to his NGO.

A popular Nigerian blogger, known as Kogi Rebel, has gone on Facebook to hugely criticize VDM for accepting Don Jazzy's N100 million donation to his NGO while he attacked the music mogul over his N4 million donation to Bobrisky.

Fans react as Blogger roasts VDM for accepting Don Jazzy's donations. Credit: @donjazzy, @verydarkblackman, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

"So Don's sins have been washed away?" - Blogger

Taking to social media, the blogger, Kogi Rebel trashed VeryDak man and called him a hypocrite for speaking against Don Jazzy when he donated to Bobrisky as a member of the entertainment community but happily accepted the same man's donations towards his NGO.

He wrote:

"The man who lost total respect for Don Jazzy for sending BobRisky Money whilst he was in jail has collected a whopping sum of 100m from the same person he lost respect for without returning the money."

"They say integrity, I say it is subjective. I think for the right price or hue, people do the things they accuse others of doing. We all want the same thing in different ways, finding ways to justify our own actions in society."

See posts below:

How fans reacted to the post

Read some comments below:

@Bartholomew Johnson:

"Sir, please do you know the meaning of NGO? haba you are learned person nau."

@Abdur Rahman"

"I read am finish I no see anything aswear."

@Afunsho Taiwo:

"But VDM didn't ask for money from Don Jazzy na. Bros why are you just againt VDM for nothing."

@Omale:

"Oga shut up. Which help you don ever offer in lokoja. Stingy man."

@Samson Ójóchògwu Haruna:

"Exactly my point. God bless you for this."

@James Emmanuel:

"I can't figure out your reason for always hating that guy sir."

Bobrisky shades Verydarkman over N100m

Meanwhile, Nigerian socialite Bobrisky had netizens divided as he reacted to the N100m Don Jazzy gifted Verydarkman.

Recall that VDM earlier attacked the music executive for gifting the crossdresser money when he was in prison.

Bob recounted how the online critic attacked Don for his generosity towards him regarding the current situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng