Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman responded to the multiple callouts he received in the past few days

The self-proclaimed online police shared screenshots of the total money received for his Non-governmental organisation, NGO

Not stopping there, VDM asked his fans and followers to keep donating regardless of the amount, spurring fractions online

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, sparked discussions online following a recent post about his Non-governmental organisation.

He urged his fans and followers to keep their donations coming, sharing screenshots that showed his account balance at N194 million, accumulated in just five days.

Verydarkman begged for more money.

Source: Instagram

In response to the criticism he’s faced, Verydarkman emphasised that he is unfazed by the insults, stating that the donations hold greater significance for him.

See his post below:

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

banco_ysd:

"People don’t know money laundering when they see it 😂… Dey play."

mr___presley:

"If na some NGO ok let me keep shut first. VDM sha wan spoil business for this people."

dapdoo_nsuka:

"Vdm the Hero of our time! I’m glad I witness him and I can tell the story."

silvaboymusic:

"If na woman I Dey support like this with all my full chest, them go say I Dey womanize😂 but tell me why you won’t love who is fearless to fight for justice and speak the truth as it is always. God will continue to protect @verydarkblackman."

nissidaking:

"All em kids don’t know what’s coming their way soon. Big ups to VDM, more grace."

frankiladen:

"This guy na hero just that sometimes he Dey over para , We need more of him in the world."

oluwafimisore:

"Which project? Dey mumu yourself, half go to project, half go to ur pocket. We know as NGO dey run am."

