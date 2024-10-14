Fashion designer Uche Nnaji has shared how his travel to London left a bitter taste in his mouth

He revealed that he was robbed in London and he thought his car was in a safe place because he parked in a paid private car park

Uche sounded devasted but he was grateful he had his international passport with him and he asked his followers to tag his bank

Nigerian fashion designer, Uche Nnaji, has shared a sad tale of how he was robbed in London and his bag was stolen.

Uche Nnaji shares how he was robbed in London. Image credit: @uchennaji

He posted a video of where the incident happened and stated that he kept his bag under his car seat. His Rolex wristwatch and other properties were stolen and he had a flight to catch in the next five hours.

Uche said that he usually gives travel tips to people and advises them not to leave their bags in their cars. However, he thought his valuables were safe since it was a private paid park in London.

He was grateful he had his international passport on him, and he advised travelers to always hold theirs with them.

The style doctor said he has blocked all access to his bank accounts except for Access Bank. He called on his followers on Instagram to help him tag the bank to respond to his messages,

The celebrity stylist wrote on his video:

"Just got robbed at Q-Burlington car park off Oxford street. My handbag with all my bank credit/debit cards, Rolex, ID cards, dollars and pounds are gone."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Uche Nnaji's robbed bag

Check out some of the reactions to Uche Nnaji's robbed bag below:

@kunleremiofficial:

"Oh boy! So sorry chief."

@mr_ckris:

"London is turning to something else. You’d think Oxford street should be well patrolled and relatively safe. So sorry Bro."

@glucosezaddy1:

"Lagos better pass London."

@olababzo1

"Never leave valuables in the car anywhere at anytime. These hoodlums have their network that watch every movement and they get information from them to take actions."

@abi4u2011:

"Who leaves a bag and valuables in the car in London these days. London that you can be robbed of things on you while working on the street in broad daylight."

Uche Nnaji responds to trolls

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment ex-BBNaija’s housemate, Boma Akpore, came for a fitting.

However, the video was received with heavy backlash as many faulted the stylist for associating with Boma despite his role with Tega in the BBNaija house.

Nnaji, however, defended the ex-housemate whom he has known for over a decade while adding that there is no evidence to back up the accusations against him.

