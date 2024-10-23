Verydarkman has reacted to the videos made by Portable after he exposed him for assaulting a man at Felabration

The activist had called out the singer and shared a video to show how he beat up a man in the toilet at Felebration

VDM said that he was going to send all his violent videos to different embassies to deny him visas

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the video made by Portable after he accused him of beating up a man at Felebration.

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had shared video where Portable was beating up a man. He stated that the singer must be brought to book for his action. Portable also made a video to react to it.

VDM Mkae vow about Portable. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@portablebay

Source: UGC

Reacting to one of the videos where Portable blasted him, VDM said the singer must pay for his action. He noted that if he wanted to spoil things for the Zeh Nation boss, he will compile all his assault videos and send to different embassies.

He added that he was going to ensure action was taken against Portable. VDM also stated that he will get people from foreign countries to join him and deal with Portable.

VDM warns Portable

In the recording, the TikToker said Portable was going to pay the hospital bill of the man he injured.

He further added that the singer claimed to have done some good deeds, he asked which good thing he has ever done in his life.

VDM also advised the youths to be weary of going gang as he shared the implication of living such typo of life.

Recall that Portable had shared a video and spoken on why he beat the man.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the activist. Here are some of the comments below:

@kourture_way:

"Y’all saying he should mind his business until this rubbish happens to your family members."

@emeka_:

"Portable, e be like say prison dey hungry you abi?"

@jaylodolls:

"Portable messed with the wrong person. He think say dark man na youngi duu."

@chammygifted:

"Portable go soon enter night bus commot Nigeria cos of VDM."

@veevogee:

"Portable should stop shouting and google why Bob used night bus to run away."

@anita_ehimare:

"Most off all this celebrity forget they where nobody bfr.. small fame they will start intimating pple and tomorrow they will come out to campaign for one political position. Thank you VDM for coming for them, set them right for better tomorrow."

@legacywealth1:

"In a sane country, Portable will be in the rehab to avoid him hurting people or himself. The dude is drunk in the morning, afternoon, and night."

@iamdonblaqwifi:

"IF VDM get him time na him go buy cold water drink yeye boy Portable."

Portable warns Verydarkman

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer was not ready to give up the fight with Verydarkman as he served a new warning

The online critic shared a video of the musician allegedly beating up a man at the 2024 Felabration.

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, who didn’t take it lightly and warned him to mind his business.

