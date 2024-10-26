A Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media after his boss paid him off with the sum of N1.1 million

The young man, who had served his boss for five years, burst into tears in front of his mother when he saw the amount he was paid

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian man who was underpaid after five years of dedicated service to his boss has shared his story online.

The young man's post on TikTok sparked outrage and sympathy from netizens, some of whom had also witnessed a similar situation.

Man cries after serving for 5 years

Identified as @bigdreams1001 on TikTok, the man shared a touching video detailing his experience.

With pain in his heart, he revealed that his boss paid him the sum of N1.1 million as settlement for his five-year of work.

According to him, he had tearfully broken the news to his mother, who offered words of comfort, reminding him that God is able.

In his words:

"After serving for 5 years, I was paid N1.1 million. Thank God they didn't say I stole something. I cry to my mum but she said God is able. Well, I still love my boss."

Reactions as man gets N1.1 million settlement

The man's story touched TikTok users who shared similar experiences of exploitation. Commenters flooded the platform, recounting their tales of underpayment and mistreatment at the hands of employers.

@danobo561 said:

"Una d take risk oo what if ur boss die after serving for 3yrs or business collapse."

@Michael Williams said:

"Dem settled my guy with 4k make him use transport himself to the village but he dey import from China now his ex boss is nowhere close to him now."

@user9711481954680 reacted:

"Your own better. I served my boss for 9 years and 10 months, and stay 6 months for village before he gives 400k thank God I come out alive."

@Diamond_empire_haircare reacted:

"My husband served his own brother and was settled with less than 500k last two weeks we settled one of our Boyz with 3 millon paid his shop rent for a year that is what u call growth boyi no bad."

@Cassie Jane said:

"Your own is better. My senior brother serve for 8yrs na 300k his oga use settle him. He is still struggling to make it. I pray God will remember him."

@Tonia’s gallery said:

"My friend don serve for over 11 years now Oga never settle am and the man wife Dey maltreat the boy. But him dey do other things but still living with his boss and wating for settlement."

@Rich added:

"My hubby served for 6yrs only to be settled with 200k and his mom said God is able. Thank jah no accusation today he has millions nd properties."

Watch the video below:

Man in tears after serving for 7 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man broke down in tears as his boss refused to settle him after seven years of working for him.

According to the story, the wife of his boss accused him of stealing from her, which led to his boss's decision not to pay him.

