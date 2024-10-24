Verydarkman has shared another video against controversial singer Portable Zazu amid their fight on social media

In the new video, Portable and his crew were seen clearing off a young man from the road with their car

Reacting, VDM insisted the laws must take its course against the Zazu crooner, who is set to travel out for a show in Canada

It appears the ongoing drama between social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, and Street-Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, will not end anytime soon.

Hours after VDM said he would compile Portable's assault videos and send them to different embassies, the critic dropped another piece of evidence against the Zeh Nation boss.

In the video the critic recently dug up, Portable and his team were seen clearing off a young man from the road with their car.

"You can't keep taking laws into your hands, and some Nigerians are calling it a cruise," VDM said as he recalled how Portable slapped a pastor in Ogun state.

In a caption of the new video against Portable, VDM wrote in a caption,

"Can you just imagine this?,what if the guy kpai,tbh person like portable needs to go cool off for detention."

VDM insisted that the Zazu crooner must be brought to books over his actions.

Reactions to VDM's video against Portable

Whalemindset444:

"Very Dark Man for a Reason."

O_FROSH01:

"He will soon learn in a very hard way I believe that for sure."

wedowhatwedo5:

"He needs to answer to the law so he can know what's it like to be human, obviously he thinks with money that he can do anything."

Gap_teethgyal:

"His time to learn the hard way is very close of which non of the people supporting him will save him."

Portable warns VDM

Recall that the singer was not ready to give up the fight with VDM, as he served him a warning.

This was after VDM shared a video of the musician allegedly beating up a man at the 2024 Felabration.

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, who didn’t take it lightly and warned him to mind his business.

