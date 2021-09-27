Celebrity stylist, Uche Nnaji, recently shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment ex-BBNaija’s housemate, Boma Akpore, came for a fitting

However, the video was received with heavy backlash as many faulted the stylist for associating with Boma despite his role with Tega in the BBNaija house

Nnaji, however, defended the ex-housemate whom he has known for over a decade while adding that there is no evidence to back up the accusations against him

Popular stylist, Uche Nnaji, was met with shock on social media after he posted a video on his page that captured the moment former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Boma Akpore, came to his outlet for a fitting.

To his dismay, the comment section was filled with remarks from trolls who lashed out at him for still associating with the Shine Ya Eyes star.

Hours after the video was shared, Nnaji returned with a lengthy post addressed to those who attacked him for having Boma at his store.

The stylist noted that he has known the reality star for over a decade and even before he participated in the BBNaija show.

Nnaji added that he spoke with Boma and the housemate told him all that happened between him and fellow ex-housemate, Tega, while they were in the house.

According to Nnaji, even Boma hasn’t found any video evidence showing what people accused him of doing with Tega.

"I asked Boma a few questions yesterday, he told me his truth and I asked , Where can I even find the video that proves this alleged act (Yes , after the opening night , I haven’t had the luxury of time to keep up again) and he told me he was still waiting for same video."

In a different portion of his post, the stylist noted that those who want to unfollow his IG page for continued association with Boma are free to do so.

Followers react

ceceking2016 said:

"Nobody holy pass, make una free boma great week to you all."

miles__e said:

"Let bygone be bygone. His personal issues doesn’t concern anybody!"

ify0406 said:

"Assistant Jesus... Who only dragging people is all they ever think of."

chinyereo4 said:

"We are quick to judge and has unforgiving spirit,if God behaves like us I wonder if we all we still have mouth to be talking."

omabarbie1 said:

"Ndi assistant Jesus, meanwhile they do worst behind close doors because they never catch them,. The hate Di zinu ten much let the poor boy breath."

Boma clears the air on alleged intercourse with Tega

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija’s Boma had to clear the air for the umpteenth time as it regards his ‘situationship’ with Tega during his time in Biggie’s house.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawode, Boma gave his words that he never said anything about Tega’s body part having a fishy odour.

The ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate also used the opportunity to emphasize that they didn’t have intercourse but only cuddled and kissed a lot.

