On-Air-Personality Toolz has shared the case of a man she met she met while driving past Victoria Island in Lagos.

She stated that she saw the man at the UK visa centre making prayers to God as he knelt over his documents

The media personality was touched by his gestures and she shared her wish for him, which captured the hearts of netizens

On-Air-Personality Tolu Oniru, aka Toolz, has revealed the action of a man she saw at the United Kingdom visa centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, which touched her.

According to her, the man was on his knees in front of his car as he prayed to God over his documents.

She wished that God would favour him and grant his heart desires. Her post sparked different reactions on social media.

Some people noted that Nigeria has become a country that drains its citizens. Hence, many people are determined to leave for greener pastures.

@DarijokeO:

"Is it that hard? May God save him."

@chumaboi:

"My prayer for him would wholly be dependent on the candidate he supported or voted for in the past election."

@Moteivah:

"May God’s favour locate him. May his prayers be answered."

@Bodman021:

"Don’t know the person but saying big amen to this because mine is coming soon Insha Allah."

@otoide_a:

"Sigh... this what the country has become."

@Orhieoghene:

"Awww..... that breaks my heart. I hope he got it."

@MichaelPneazy:

"He should provide all data that will earn him the points, God is not getting involved in that."

@EbereAmani:

"If your papers are not complete, they won't still give him. You will do your path then God will do his part."

