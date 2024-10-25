Portable Reacts After Verydarkman's Embassy Threat, Shares His Pain: "God Please Don't Shame Me"
- Singer Portable has reacted to Verydarkman's statement that he would compile all his assault videos and send them to various embassies
- The Zeh Nation boss called on God to help him because he was in pains, and he has already been paid for the shows in Canada
- According to the controversial singer, nobody can kill his glory, and he shared what pain and prayer has done for him
Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has prayed to God to come through for him as he has been paid for shows in Canada.
This was after media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), stated that he would compiles all the videos of the controversial artiste assaulting different people to embassies to deny him visa.
In his Instagram stories, Portable said nobody can take his glory because pain made him, and prayer made him powerful. Besides, if God says yes, no power can say no.
His post came days after he beat up his promoter Alhaji Don Shi, aka Ika Promoter, at Felabration in Lagos. Several netizens criticised the singer's action including Verydarkman.
See Portable's Instagram posts below:
Portable donates food items after assaulting promoter
Earlier, the singer shared some food items to people in his community after he beat up his show promoter. He recorded how the items were shared to the crowd and posted it on his Instagram page.
Several netizens said he was doing damage control, and they added that it was because of Verydarkman that he decided to be philanthropic.
Watch the video in the slides below:
Reactions to Portable's action after beating promoter
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the singer's video sharing food items below:
@offixial_horlarwaley:
"Do your werey finish, VDM is waiting for you."
@instaloadedtv:
"This guy mind never rest since VDM don mention him name."
@1akimbilly:
"If you finish the eye service, Go apologize to who you bully. This damage control you’re doing is childish
@iam_king_nez:
"The fear of VDM is the beginning of your wisdom."
Brother of Promoter Portable beat drags him
Legit.ng earlier reported that the brother of the show promoter whom Portable beat up at Felabration has spoken up.
He said that what Portable did to Ika Promoter was not proper, and he made it seem like every illiterate does not have sense.
The victim's brother said Portable was acting like he was untouchable because God had blessed him, daring him to try the same nonsense with him.
