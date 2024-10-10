Access Bank has decided to postpone its planned system upgrade, originally scheduled for October 12

The financial institutions said that the new date will be communicated and has assured all banking services will be fully operational

Nigerian banks have been implementing system updates, leading to service disruptions during those periods

Access Bank has announced the postponement of its scheduled system upgrade on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

In a statement released on X, the bank said that a new date for the upgrade will be communicated to customers.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Access Bank announced that a service upgrade will occur for at least 8 hours from Saturday, October 12th, at 10.00 pm to Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at 6.30am.

Access Bank pauses system upgrade

In an updated statement, Access Bank assures customers that all banking services will be available on Saturday.

The statement reads:

"We wish to inform our valued customer that the previously announced system upgrade, initially scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 12, has been postponed. A new date for the upgrade will be communicated in due course.

"We remain committed to ensuring that the upgrade enhances the functionality of our services and delivers an improved banking experience.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period and encourage you to disregard any speculative reports regarding the upgrade.

"Please be assured that all services remain fully operational, and we will keep you updated. Thank you."

Nigerian bank apologises to customers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Unity Bank had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services had been restored.

To further address the challenge, the bank opened during weekends to alleviate customers' difficulties and provide additional support.

The bank said:

"We have successfully concluded our system maintenance, and service has been fully restored on all platforms."

