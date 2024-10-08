Bobrisky has stated that he was not ready to grant any interview amid his saga with Verydarkman and EFCC

In a post made by the crossdresser, he noted that it was not fair for news men to be using him to gather news and money without paying him

He also stated the millions of naira he would charge for one hour if he were to open up about his case

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has given a condition to new men before he can grant them audience amid his bribery saga.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had expressed fear amid his battle with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). He also noted that he was framed in the audio recording released about him.

Bobrisky addresses journalists. Photo credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the controversy, he explained that those asking him for an audience might have to fulfil his condition.

He mentioned that it will be unfair for journalists to be gathering news and making money off his case without rewarding him.

He added that he will grant interviews if he was paid N5 million for just one hour.

The crossdresser's post sparked reactions among fans who shared their hot takes about Bobrisky's outspoken nature.

Recall that an interview Bobrisky granted to skit maker, Isbae U where he claimed he had a great time in prison resurfaced after his secret tape went viral. He stated during the interview that he was ready to go back to prison.

See the post here:

What fans said about Bobrisky's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the cross dresser. Here are some of the comments below:

@hughesdadj:

"Shey una don see ?"

@adorable__fit:

"Interview on what exactly? How do you want to explain it ? Better stay for your house dey chop food.

@_maryamtajud_:

"Bob can u just close ur mouth ,u see this jail u won't escape it."

@nazonnadi_:

"Okay Papa!"

@chief_richie.1:

"And who wan invite you for an interview?"

@_theee_catch:

"Burna Boy take Bob release akpi for us."

@ejbaci:

"You don start again mummy Idris , Bob why are you always putting idris out there to@be dragged?"

@coolest_96:

"Your mater dey for table you still dey find another 1hour 5million ? BOB Chukwu rest Biko."

@commyjen:

"Rest small Anini."

@kelsboy_:

"See this small boy sha damnnn Nigeria sha."

Portable advises Bobrisky

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding crossdresser Bobrisky as he composes a new song for him.

In the recording, he was in his white garment, also known as sutana when he started singing and asking Bobrisky to repent.

He also asked the crossdresser not to end it all, as he had earlier threatened after he deleted all his posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng