Bobrisky has returned to social media to make his first post after threatening to end it all as a result of the criticism he had received

In the post, he called on EFCC to investigate his case and added that he was scared at first because he does not want to go back to prison

He also said that he was not he one in the audio recording circulating online, while threatening a lawsuit

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known ad Bobrisky, has finally made his first post after deleting all his Instagram posts

Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser had threatened to end it all as he left social media because of the controversy surrounding his prison term.

Bobrisky speaks about audio, calls on EFCC.

Source: Instagram

In the new post he made, he denied being the one in the audio recording circulating online. He said that recordings can be doctored, as he called the people who shared it to take responsibility for it.

Bobrisky calls on EFCC

In the post, he called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to do its investigation about the controversy.

He insisted that the investigation must not take place at the office where he was formerly detained.

The controversial socialite further added that the investigation must be fair without intimidation from anyone, and it must be made public.

Recall that Radiogad had exposed Bobrisky and an audio recording and video to show that he was in prison.

See the post here:

What fans said about Bobrisky's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the crossdresser. Here are some of the comments below:

@lemorafabricsandstyles:

"Nice one. Na man you be."

@nwokoezekingsley:

"You are late to the party oh...check update before you post this one."

@sweetie_eneze:

"I hope it’s not too late tho."

@gen_da_lib:

"Lol. You are fighting with the EFCC? I thought you were innocent and there is no truth to the audio? Hmm. Once you tell a lie you have to keep telling bigger lies to cover it up."

@aubiergembock:

"Any weapons formed against Bobrisky would not succeed. Amen."

@munachy2022:

"Them never post part 2 of ur chochocho u don dey write epistle na ur unnecessary cappings land u 4 this wahala."

@adanne_4:

"Which one be them frame up the audio no be ur voice be this Idris. May God see you through."

@c.e.e.j.a.y_:

"Dem send you go prison , you go rent room and parlor

@butterfly.princee:

"Rich man and poor man no fit be the same normally , yall don’t get that. Bob u did nothing wrong."

Portable preaches to Bobrisky amid controversy

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding crossdresser Bobrisky as he composes a new song for him.

In the recording, he was in his white garment, also known as sutana when he started singing and asking Bobrisky to repent.

He also asked the crossdresser not to end it all, as he had earlier threatened after he deleted all his posts.

