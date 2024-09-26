The interview crossdresser, Bobrisky, granted on Isbae U's podcast has resurfaced amid his prison term saga

In the video, the skit maker asked about Bobrisky's experience while in prison, and he opened up about it

He said that he was in the male prison at the correctional centre but was in the female prison while with the EFCC

Popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye has been trending since social media activist Verydarkman accused him of bribing his way out of serving a prison term.

An old interview with skit maker, Isbae U, where he spoke about his experience in prison, surfaced online amid the prison saga.

Bobrisky's old interview trends. Photo credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky told Isbae U that he was kept in the female Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) custody. However, when he moved to the correctional centre, he was kept at the male prison.

After the video resurfaced online, some commented that lies were written all over the crossdresser's face as he was granting the interview.

Recall that Bobrisky had also reacted to the trending controversy about him. He said he thought of ending it all and deleted all his post on Instagram.

See the post here:

What fans said about Bobrisky's interview

Netizens reacted to the old interview Bobrisky granted. Here are some of the comments:

@sapphy1309:

"Even if he didn’t stay, how does it affect anyone. He didn’t kill anyone nor did he steal. He only sprayed naira and had someone to help him. If you were in his shoes, won’t you do the same."

@shalom.sokari:

"U love it! Who goes to Nigerian prisons and loves it?"

@boriolamic:

"Wahala for English Language."

@demonofhype:

"Him nearly cast him self here."

@franklin_divon:

"Showing u care for inside prison for were men we konji don for years dey play, na vdm fit u."

@kimkaty2516:

"Can we allow shim breathe. He don dey reason to end it now."

@joefabianoe3:

"What’s deep in the question abi na another question I hear? No vex me Mr woman.'

@sonia467438:

"See as man dress like woman . Maybe God is punishing Bob already. Bcos it’s a sin for a man to dress like a woman."

Isbae U calls Bobrisky ex-convict

Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser, was a guest on Isbae U's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The skit maker introduced Bobrisky as an ex-convict and ex-money sprayer, which didn't go down well with the crossdresser.

Bobrisky's response sparked reactions online as fans said they couldn't wait to watch the full recording.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng