A social media user has cried out over the disappearance of Nigerian singer Speed Darlington, a few weeks after he called out Burna Boy

Darlington had made a video weeks ago and asked Burna Boy how many oil Diddy used on him

The man said they have tried to reach out to him and there was no reason for his disappearance

Controversial singer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has been declared missing by a social media user.

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had made a video to taunt Burna Boy after Diddy was arrested. He asked him how many oil did Diddy use for him.

Fans worry over Speed Darlington's whereabout. Photo credit @speeddarlingtontv/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the post making the rounds online, the man said that the singer has been missing for three days. It was also stated that he last made a post three days ago, which was unlike him.

Social media user shares more details

In the post, it was also revealed that efforts has been made to reach the controversial music star, however, it has not yielded any tangible result.

According to the post, his disappearance might be as result of the video he made about Burna Boy before his disappearance.

The man called on Speed Darlington's fans to reach out to him or make it public if they know anything about his where about.

Recall that Darlington had slammed his fans, who were trying to caution him about calling out Burna Boy.

See the post here:

What fans said about the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Darlington's friend about his where about. Here are some of the comments below:

@jumpman_alpacino:

"Make dem ask his sister Chinasa."

@chibuzor_042:

"Be like Chinasa don catch akpi."

@darmie_30:

"Hope say he carry him oil for hand sha, na him dey ask diddy questions since."

@able_abby:

"Nothing should happen to Akpi ooo."

@adeyeyeracheal:

"It’s now people will start showing that they care."

@mr_abara:

"Ahhhh."

@234.own:

"Abi men don mount am unto Diddy oil."

@precious_ibini:

"God Abeg oo not our own Akpi."

@thepleasureville_lace_empire:

"He tried using burna to trend it didnt work . Now this."

Speed Darlington calls out aunt

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian artist had called out his mother's younger sister for threatening to kill him over his land.

In a viral video, Speed revealed that the land was a gift from his kinsmen shortly before he travelled to America.

He further narrated how his aunty confiscated the property and has remained adamant about letting him have it back.

