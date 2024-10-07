Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky raised eyebrows following the post he made after Verrydarkman shared an audio clip against him

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media activist dropped another voice recording of Bobrisky speaking about his prison experience and those involved

In a new social media post, Bobrisky gave netizens a reason to worry about the allegations

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has reacted to the recent evidence social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, released against him.

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, October 7, VDM resumed his drama with Bobrisky as he dropped another recording as evidence against the crossdresser.

Bobrisky attacked Verydarkman following new audio against him. Credit: @verydarkman, @bobrisky222

In the explosive recording, Bobrisky was reportedly caught making yet another phone call where he spoke about his time in a private residence when he was supposed to be in prison.

The crossdresser also spoke about his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which allegedly addressed the discovery of large sums of money in his account.

Barely minutes after dropping the recording, VDM stated that he was ready to cause another commotion online.

Bobrisky reacts to VDM's new evidence

As the new audio recording of Bobrisky's alleged call went viral on the internet, he decided to hurl attacks at Verydarkman.

Bob implied that VDM was a patient who had been let loose again to cause mayhem.

He wrote:

"Nurse Titi, ur patient is out again."

See his post below:

Reactions as Bobrisky critics VDM

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

hajaratajoke1504:

"Omo this godfather is really working well oh….. Nigeria is finished."

blac.kbeauty533:

"Walai I support Bob in this. "

icebzz:

"I'm so sorry for una in dat country, I'm ashamed and disappointed at una, if at this stage people still supports someone like Bob? .. Naija is gone.."

j_b__y19:

"@verydarkblackman why do you enjoy bringing people down? Please let @bobrisky222 live her life in peace."

mystic_layla:

"No be for online, you'll change Nigeria, if @verydarkblackman is truly about the corrupt system.. he should take lawsuit against these organisations to the court.. they'd summon everyone involved including Bob.. but this guy just like to untruthful personal vendetta rant.. gba court lo if u truly love nigeria that much! Weyrey."

comr_talented:

"Why is everyone bob calling recording him?"

VDM shows preparedness for the worst

The social media activist has spurred concerns online as he spoke on the worst that could possibly happen to him amid Bobrisky’s EFCC case.

Recall that the internet personality attracted a lawsuit from the family of renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Following the recent unfoldings, VDM gave netizens a hint of his thoughts, spurring reactions online.

