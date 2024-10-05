Bobrisky has broken his silence hours after Verydarkman shared fresh evidence against the crossdresser and the EFCC

The crossdresser, who took a brief break from social media, explained the reason behind his silence

Bobrisky's return to social media and what looked like an indirect response to Verydarkman has spurred comments

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has returned to social media barely hours after Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, shared fresh evidence against him and the EFCC.

Bobrisky has been away since he was invited to the House of Representatives alongside Verydarkman.

Recall that Bobrisky's legal counsel, Avwerosuoghene Omuvwie, told the House of Representatives committee that his client could not honour the committee's invitation due to Illness.

Well, it appears the Mummy of Lagos, as he is also known, has regained his strength as he seemingly sent a message to Verydarkman.

Bobrisky said he would no longer respond or argue over any drama.

He wrote on his Instastory:

"Silence is my new answer to disrespect. I no longer react. O no longer argue and I no loner dive into drama. I simply remove my presence."

See screenshot of Bobrisky's post below:

Netizens react as Bobrisky breaks silence

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Bobrisky's post, read them below:

bardi_lyne_:

"Go mummy tho she blocked me since 2020 but is ok Sha."

_foreverwinnie_:

"Lol. Too late! You already said all we needed to hear."

pendown9ja:

"Idris my keep quiet. But you see Bob? She must put Idris for trouble."

kenethikwuoma:

"You're who you are.....The werey carry babalawo go House of Reps while mummy of Lagos was chilling in Blackk Diamond Hotel...I love the new you now."

dzigidon:

"What of the 1b? U no longer collecting it any more.. no interviews again that massive baby ? Lol."

owoh_officialgram:

"E no go better for bobrisky

ikechukwuedward:

"Somebody that's was posting everyday e reach the day wey them invite am here turn sick."

chuks.andre:

"Davido is teaching the citizens that silent is Golden but Bob is not a 30BG thought he's she's Wizkid FC."

Bobrisky breaks down

Legit.ng previously reported that the crossdresser shared a scary message on social media after facing backlash online.

It all started when VeryDarkMan called out Bob for owing someone N4 million.

This resulted in a heavy backlash against the crossdresser, and he reacted to the scandal with a scary message.

