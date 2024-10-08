Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky got the attention of netizens as he gushed about his lawyer

This came amid the controversial act’s legal issues with activist Verydarkman and the EFCC

Bob boldly pointed out how attractive he thought his lawyer looked and went on to make mouthwatering promises to him

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, spurred another reason for online side talks after publicly praising his male lawyer.

The socialite seemed unfazed by what could be in front of him despite being involved in a complicated N15 million allegation with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky spoke sweetly about his lawyer. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In a recent social media post, the socialite drooled over his male lawyer as he made monetary promises.

Not stopping there, he went on to appreciate his physical looks.

Bobrisky wrote:

“But wait, my lawyer is cute sha lol. Classy girls keep classy lawyers. Don’t worry I am going to spoil you with money.”

See his post below:

Bobrisky's post about lawyer spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

callmedamy:

"Spoil you with money, yet you dey borrow."

ojay_stamina:

"Gay lawyer, gay SAN, gay judge, gay country."

chinyere.obialor:

"Keep implicating yourself by yourself."

iam.n.o.s.a:

"I’m sure the lawyer will low key be appreciating VDM. Because na who work go chop."

lovewoluofficial:

"This Boy sha. See why I don't pity him a bit since this efcc saga. Chochocho always wants to show off. You think every man is an Ogaychi."

director_martins_:

"Nah Jail dem go lead you to last last. Lawyer wey make you talk say you dey guilty? Nah dem you dey appreciate 😂😭.. no worry! You will learn in hard way Idris.."

Bobrisky hits VDM following new audio

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky raised eyebrows following the post he made after Verydarkman shared an audio clip against him.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media activist dropped another voice recording of Bobrisky speaking about his prison experience and those involved.

In a new social media post, Bobrisky gave netizens a reason to worry about the allegations.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng