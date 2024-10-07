Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Eleme, Rivers state - Suspected hoodlums have set ablaze a section of Eleme local government council secretariat in Rivers state.

As reported by Channels Television on Monday morning, October 7, there is palpable fear of a potential outbreak of violence in some councils of the state following the tension-soaked local government elections in Rivers on Saturday, October 5. The election was won by the Action Peoples Party (APP).

The media platform quoted Oji Ngofa, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, who hails from Eleme, as confirming the suspected arson.

Ngofa disclosed that Brain Gokpa, the newly-elected chairman of Eleme, arrived at the secretariat accompanied by his councillors and supporters on Monday morning, October 7, only to discover that a few of the buildings in the council had been set ablaze.

The suspected attack comes 48 hours after the controversial 2024 Rivers state local government elections. It also comes as Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) and Governor Sim Fubara remain locked in a political battle.

Efforts by Legit.ng to reach Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the Rivers state police command, were unsuccessful.

