Videos from Pastor Jerry Eze's 42nd birthday party and thanksgiving have emerged on social media

The event was graced by prominent figures in the country, including Obi Cubana and music star KCee's brother E-Money

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was among the ministers who thrilled the guests with some of her hit songs

Pastor Jerry Eze, the renowned founder and leader of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) 42nd birthday party and thanksgiving, took place on Friday, October 4, and it was starstudded.

Popular businessmen Obi Cubana, E-Money, and former first lady Patience Ebele Jonathan were among the known faces at the event.

Obi Cubana, E-Money, others attend Pastor Jerry Eze's party. Credit: @obicubana @jerryeze @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Exciting videos showed Obi Cubana and E-Money alongside some of the colleagues showing serious dance moves to mark the occasion.

Gospel singer Merch Chinwo, who recently marked her son's first birthday, thrilled the guests with her hit songs.

Sharing a video from the event on his page, Obi Cubana wrote in a caption:

"A very beautiful evening!!!Whenever you see me dance this much, it is done!! We gathered to celebrate a great guy, a good man, our brother @realjerryeze on his 42nd birthday!"

Watch the video below:

E-Money also shared a video

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Eze, on his 42nd birthday, built 18 houses for widows across Nigeria and awarded over 100 young entrepreneurs 100 million Naira in business grants.

Mixed reactions trail Pastor Eze's party

Several netizens criticised the clerics for only inviting wealthy individuals to the party, claiming he left out church members. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

austinsync_19:

"Wey all him Facebook lovers He's now a billionaire Invited his fellow billionaires And you that made him rich is left out Africans wake up."

KyrianChuk54864:

"If pastors were God believe me on that day no poor man fit make heaven,, what's this dinning with worldly rich people thats not even members of your church."

entokoh:

"I thought we are not to be "unequally yoked with unbelievers" What money cannot do does not exist!"

Desmondifeanyi0:

"Rolling with the big guys, we dey sigth Una pastors."

nextlevel71:

"When Christ dinned with zacheus, this was the same reaction from the people of old."

Nigerians celebrate Jerry Eze at 42

Pastor Jerry marked a new age on August 22, and it was an opportunity for him to reflect on God's mercies in his life.

According to the preacher, who is the convener of NSPPD, an online praying platform, he was grateful for celebrating his birthday.

He also expressed his love for God and had several celebrities and fans celebrating his special day with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng