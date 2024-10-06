Big Brother Naija Ozee of the MBADIWE duo has been evicted from the ninth season of the show

Ozee and his twin brother Ocee joined the show as the Mbadiwe Twins on July 28, while the former made it to the grand finale

Videos sighted by Legit.ng online captured the moment the reality TV became the third finalist to leave the stage, gathering reactions online

Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Ozee is the twenty-third housemate and third finalist to be evicted from the show.

Ozee of the MBADIWE TWINS was among the top 8 finalists for the No Losse Guard season.

BBNaija Ozee's eviction left fans in shock. Credit: @ozeembadiwe

Source: Instagram

Ozee, a 37-year-old lawyer and entertainer from Imo state was evicted on Sunday, October 6, after failing to earn enough votes to win the program against other finalists Victoria, Wanni, Onyeka, Anita, Nelly, Sooj, and Kelly Rae.

There are currently five housemates vying for the N100 million grand prize.

The show, which began around ten weeks ago, will conclude tonight.

See the post below:

BBNaija Ozee spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

c_o_m_v_y:

"This one Dey form Alpha male playing 2 ladies, na the ladies I pity."

mo__andra:

"And the highest gaslighter of all time is OZEE! What?! He say na I was pulling her to whisper something in her ears ah!"

onwuachichris81:

"I don't get it....so u sit down, relax on a good weekend to watch fake life of others....please be busy with work or watch man utd or even...best movie of Netflix *GANGS OF LONDON."

misschidel:

"So people the watch this show low key eh."

asa_pretty1:

"Good luck the diamond of the season....you did so well congrats."

barbie_pink_21:

"Onyeka is Ev*l ..how can she say Ozee should take Kelly Rea along with him when Ozee was Evicted."

Provision seller campaigns for Kellyrae

The Big Brother Naija grand finale is almost here, and fans and viewers are putting in their best shots for their favourite housemates.

The TV game show, which has run for ten weeks, would have the winner go home with N100 million worth of prizes.

A recent video saw the moment a provision seller single-handedly campaigned for Kellyrae, by encouraging her customers to vote for the star.

