A man has expressed displeasure at businessmen Obi Cubana and E-Money's presence at Pastor Jerry Eze's birthday party.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Eze, founder of Streams of Joy, had his 42nd birthday party on Friday, October 4, which was attended by famous people in the country, including Obi Cubana and E-Money.

This did not go down well with the man who had something to say about Obi Cubana and E-Money's presence at the occasion.

He said the businessmen were not genuine Christians due to their lifestyles.

"We all know E-Money and Cubana aren’t genuinely Christians, considering their lifestyles," he said in part.

He further recalled how Bishop David Oyedepo didn't invite them to his birthday celebration in Ota, Ogun state.

The man expressed disappointment in Pastor Eze, saying he didn't use the opportunity to convert Obi Cubana and E-Money to Christ.

Reactions as Pastor Jerry Eze is criticised

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens supported the cleric. Read the comments below:

hairess_gallery:

"That event looked like it was held in his honor! And in such cases, the celebrant is actually invited to his own party. Nothing concern am with guest list."

bobbyceezar:

"Tweets like this just make it perfectly clear that a lot of Christians don't even understand the lifestyle of the Jesus Christ they claim to honor and serve...Yeah..let's forget Jesus Christ dined with Zacheus and was friendly with Mary Magdalene."

chi_maramma:

"Who made you the JUDGE?"

iam_bmodel:

"Because Emoney and Obi Cubana are not humans?. Even Jesus when he was on earth didn’t discriminate the way some of us discriminate our fellow humans. Very sad."

houseofbimosh:

"What if he’s their spiritual father? Many things dey wey una no understand. How will he draw them to God’s side if he pushes them away? Assistant Jesus Christ , answer."

People celebrate Jerry Eze at 42

Pastor Jerry marked a new age on August 22, and it was an opportunity for him to reflect on God's mercies in his life.

According to the preacher, who is the convener of NSPPD, an online praying platform, he was grateful for celebrating his birthday.

He also expressed his love for God and had several celebrities and fans celebrating his special day with him.

