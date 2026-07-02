Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha revealed that travelling with his wife was a family experience he had never enjoyed before

The actor praised his wife, CEO Luminee, prayed for their future together and promised to make good use of the second chance he said God had given him

His heartfelt video sparked mixed reactions online, with some people offering prayers and encouragement while others questioned his public display of happiness

Nollywood comic actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, has shared a heartfelt moment with his wife, fashion entrepreneur CEO Luminee.

The Yoruba actor, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife, was seen in a video expressing gratitude for his new life and family.

Baba Ijesha celebrates special moment with wife CEO Luminee as he reflects on his life. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

The clip circulating online showed Baba Ijesha driving with his wife as he revealed that it was the very first time he had travelled with his own family since birth.

The comic actor spoke openly about appreciating his second chance at life after his release from prison months ago, following a conviction on a minor sexual-related offence.

Baba Ijesha went on to gush over his wife, calling himself Daddy Korede and referring to her as Mama Kagar. He prayed that nothing would come between them and that they would live long together.

“This is the first time I will travel with my family since I was born. You can see my wife, my beautiful queen. I thank God for my life. I thank God for giving me the privilege to see today. This is my wife, this is our time, and we will use it well. The devil will not separate us. We shall live long to enjoy the fruits of our labour. We shall not die young.”

His wife, CEO Luminee, responded warmly, addressing him as Daddy Kagar and saying “Amen” to his prayers.

Watch the video of the family moment between Baba Ijesha and his wife below:

Netizens react to Baba Ijesha's video with CEO Luminee

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans and social media users shared mixed feelings regarding the actor's new lifestyle and public display of affection.

@ty_autos:

“They just need this online validation so bad ,but we know his type don’t change is a matter of time ,if u doubt me then watch CBS reality daily”

@sheiyoung:

“Not everyone has a deserving second chance but the Grace of God gave it to you. Use it wisely Sir Ujesha. ❤️😍”

@donquincy01:

“Baba ijesha… I pray this won’t be your last on earth… bihiznillah Tahallah… please avoid social media with your family… let them assume and you won’t fail Masha Allah 👏👏👏”

@honorfs26:

“Jayelo...............use your new chance & life wella......go & sin no more😍”

@royalhugssurprises:

“They deserve each other, we all deserve to be happy in life and we all deserve a second chance in life, wish you whatever yourself Sandra. Enjoy your life and minimize social media if you can, all the Best life got to offer 🤍”

@Friskie_:

“All for online Validation”

Baba Ijesha says travelling with wife CEO Luminee is his first family experience since birth. Photo: babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

Baba Ijesha's Aso Ebi prices spark debate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee sparked an online debate after revealing expensive Aso Ebi prices for their newborn son's naming ceremony.

The couple shared a flyer announcing that the male package costs 250,000 naira while the female fabric goes for 350,000 naira ahead of the August 27 event.

Many internet users argued that the prices are too high for an optional celebrity gathering, while others defended the couple's choices.

Source: Legit.ng