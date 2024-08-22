Pastor Jerry Eze marked a new age on August 22, and it was an opportunity for him to reflect on God's mercies on his life

According to the preacher, who is the convener of NSPPD, an online praying platform, he was grateful for celebrating his birthday

He also expressed his love for God and had several celebrities and fans celebrating his special day with him

The founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, was in a grateful mood as he celebrated his 42nd birthday on August 22.

Pastor Jerry Eze thanks God on his 42nd birthday. Image credit: @realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

He is the convener of the online praying platform, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD).

According to him, he was thankful to God for helping him and showing him His mercies. He noted that if he had any trophy, he would lay it at the Lord's feet. He also stated that he loved the Lord for adding another year to his age.

Celebrities and fans of the popular cleric took to his Instagram page to celebrate him.

See Jerry Eze's birthday post below:

Netizens celebrate Pastor Jerry Eze's 42nd birthday

Several followers of the preacher have marked his birthday with him. See some of the reactions below:

@mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Happy Birthday Pastor Sir. Thank you for being a blessing to our generation."

@obi_cubana:

"Happy birthday nwanne m, you represent LIGHT!"

@tontolet:

"Happy birthday Papa."

@kemiajumobi:

"May God be God to you and for you in every situation. May your life be filled with extraordinary testimonies common to His own. You are a treasure and the world celebrates you. Nothing to prove, Jesus is Lord! Well done! Well done!! Well done!"

@ogeokoye:

"Happy birthday blessed servant of God….may your new age be blessed."

Pastor Jerry Eze replies critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry finally replied to critics of his UK prayer conference after they didn't believe the miracle that happened there was real.

The clergy had visited the UK and had a powerful prayer conference where a little girl stood up from her wheelchair.

While conducting his NSPPD morning prayer, he gave his critics a knock and warned his followers about certain things.

