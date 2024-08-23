Pastor Jerry Eze got the attention of netizens after he shared his act of kindness to widows across Nigeria

The cleric who is the convener of the paying platform, built 18 houses for widows and shared their reactions in a video

Aside from this kind gesture, he also gave out over N100m grant to small business owners which which coincided with his birthday

Pastor Jerry Eze, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), has built 18 houses for widows across Nigeria.

In a video shared on his social media pages, the houses were spread across the different regions and the areas were well captured.

It was an emotional moment for the widows who could not contain their joy. They lay on the floor as they thanked God and the preacher for assisting them.

Jerry Eze gives N100m grant

The pastor also extended his hand of philanthropy to small business owners across the country and gave them over a N100m grant.

They were excited as they displayed their cheques and thanked the cleric for his act of kindness. His followers were proud of him and showed appreciation.

This act, courtesy of Jerry Eze Foundation, coincided with his 42nd birthday on August 22, which was celebrated by his family, friends, and followers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pastor Jerry Eze's donations

Several netizens have reacted to the donations by Pastor Jerry Eze. See some of the reactions

@Miriam Uchenna:

"Those of you dragging him everywhere oya. You people will not see this one."

@Uzezi Eloho:

"Draggers association, kindly drag this as well. Happy birthday Pastor Jerry. God bless you for all you do."

@Haggai Fiberesima Dienye:

"If na miracles and how much Pastor Jerry is making you'll calculate, now nobody is calculating how many houses he has donated to widows. World people, shame on you."

@Godwin Nwachukwu Pgn:

"Pastor Jerry I cried with this woman. Thank you so much, sir. I thank God for what he is doing through you. I pray that God will meet my need through you, sir."

@deborahmafon

"May your oil never run dry sir and more grace and auction to do more rest upon you now and forever more."

Nigerians celebrate Jerry Eze at 42

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Jerry marked a new age on August 22, and it was an opportunity for him to reflect on God's mercies in his life.

According to the preacher, who is the convener of NSPPD, an online praying platform, he was grateful for celebrating his birthday.

He also expressed his love for God and had several celebrities and fans celebrating his special day with him.

