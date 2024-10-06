As the curtains wind down on the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard, show and the fans await the new winner, Joeboy and Qing Madi climb the state to serenade fans

The duo performed their collaborative effort on Adenuga, thrilling the fans with an enjoyable and addictive song

The musicians delivered on their assignment as Joeboy moved on to perform another of his hit songs afterwards

The organizers of the Big Brotehr Naija show sure know how to get the fans hyped up, and they brought two of Nigeria's finest Afrobeat stars to serenade the audience during the finale.

Joeboy, a Nigerian music star, was joined by 17-year-old Popstar Qing Madi to perform their joint song, Adenuga.

Fans excited as Qing Madi and Joeboy perform at BBN 9 finale. Credit: @joeboy, @qingmadi

Following the electrifying performance, Joeboy performed one of his other beautiful songs, and the fans sang along.

It will be recalled that the Big Brother Naija show graced our screens almost three months ago. The show took us on a roller coaster of emotions with so much excitement, drama, anger, wins and losses.

Biggie also occasionally kept us on the edge of our seats with his new twists and turns. From cancelling the custodian game to the Head of House Ballot and splitting the housemates from playing as pairs to individuals, we saw it all, and it’s been such a blast.

Now that the curtains are about to be drawn on the show, viewers are immensely anticipating the emergence of a new winner.

While many think Kellyrae might take home the N100 million winning prize, others support Wanni Danbaki. We’ll have to wait and see.

Fans cheer finale performance

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@uf0ma:

"What ever Biggie's doing, better don't twist Kelly Rae's money."

@mz_sophia_ome:

"Kellyrae winner of BBN season 9 no looseguard season."

@glory_lasbrey:

"This show is too predictable…I wish BBN will disappoint you guys tonight 😂."

@marybakes_:

"BBN too like Joeboy, Fire boy them no Dey like spend 😂."

@nnannareign_:

"Sing for my winner kellyrea

Wanni wins Innoson Ikenga MPV

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija housemate Wanni Danbaki emerged as the winner of the Innoson vehicle task.

On October 2, the housemates were tasked to compete with one another in the BBNaija Innoson task, one of the most anticipated of the season.

After so much endurance, sweat and tears, Wanni, one of the finalists, cliched the ultimate price of the Innoson Ikenga MPV.

