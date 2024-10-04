Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed’s son is celebrating his first birthday

The little boy clocked one on October 4, 2024, and his family celebrated him online with adorable photos

The new family photos with the birthday boy had many netizens gushing over the celebrant’s resemblance to his father

Nigerian gospel celebrity couple Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed’s son, Charis, have now clocked one.

On October 4, 2024, the gospel singer took to her official Instagram page to share the good news of her baby boy’s birthday celebration.

Fans gush over Mercy Chinwo's son's first birthday photos. Photos: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

The Obinasom crooner announced the news with a series of adorable family photos featuring the birthday boy.

Mercy, her husband Pastor Blessed, and their baby boy went for a military-themed photoshoot. They rocked matching navy blue outfits paired with sneakers. The celebrant was all smiles as his parents carried him.

The gospel singer accompanied the photos with a caption about how emotional her son’s birthday had made her. She wrote on her Instagram page:

“On this day 4th of October 2023 the Lord Blessed us with Baby Charis @charisnblessed ❤️😍❤️ A smart, handsome and blessed child.

"We are so emotional and overwhelmed by God’s goodness and his marvellous grace upon our family for He has blessed us immensely🙏.”

See the adorable photos below:

Fans celebrate Mercy Chinwo’s son

Read some of the reactions to Mercy Chinwo’s son’s first birthday photos below:

_onyi.1:

“Kingdom marriage is actually the best ❤️.”

Ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

“He’s a complete REPLICA of his Dad😍 He’s so cute ❤️.”

norohhhh_:

“This one is his daddy’s son.”

Milly_posh21”

“The betrayal this kids do to mothers eh , how can I carry u for 9months and u decide to look like ur dad ? They look beautiful btw.”

Baddiee_mira:

“She doesn't joke with her beret😂❤️.”

Voicedbyetta:

“Awww… children grow so fast.”

bodyby_bliz:

“Daddy photocopy 😍.”

Sadboys.inthehouse:

“See as pikin resemble him papa ❤️😍.”

Mo__andra:

“Awww he looks exactly like his dad 😍 Haterrrs gon hateè!”

lily_perez_live:

“Prince Charis!! Happy birthday son! We love you! You are blessed beyond measure ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Cake_vendors_connect:

“Happy birthday cute son. We all love you so much. You're blessed forever 😍.”

Mercy Chinwo, husband drag 5 persons to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, summoned five people via the Abuja magistrate court for "criminal defamation".

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna ordered the five defendants to appear in person before the court on April 23, 2023, to address the allegations against the Kingdom couple in a court summons dated April 3, 2024.

These internet users stated that the songstress' infant had a striking resemblance with veteran gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng