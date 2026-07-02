A Nigerian lady expressed deep disappointment on social media shortly after concluding her wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom

In a now-viral video shared via her official TikTok account, she lamented the gifts she received from her guests in the UK

The post triggered mixed reactions online, as many netizens either criticised her expectations or showed understanding for her feelings

A Nigerian bride drew attention online after she voiced her disappointment following her wedding celebration in the United Kingdom.

Her remarks circulated fast and generated contrasting perspectives about her experience and expectations after the event.

UK-based bride disappointed over cash gift from guest. Photo credit: @Gina's Space/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Newlywed bride laments over cash gift

The lady shared the video under her official TikTok handle identified as @Gina's Space.

In the footage she posted, she showed the cash gifts she had received from attendees and expressed frustration at what was given to her.

She noted that she had invested a huge amount of about £25k to stage the ceremony.

Unfortunately, her expectations about the value of the presents from her guests were not met.

Lady cries out over cash gift she received from her wedding guests in UK. Photo credit: @Gina's Space/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The new bride implied that the gifts fell short of what she had anticipated, and she made it clear that she felt let down by the response from those who attended.

Reactions as bride laments over gufte

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok and sparked mixed reactions from internet users.

Some commenters criticised her for focusing on monetary gifts rather than on the occasion itself.

Others defended her position and argued that guests often contributed in proportion to the scale of a wedding.

@FOB said:

"A wedding is not a business. The only things you should expect in return are gifts and the privilege you receive."

@Mayorstar001 reacted:

"When did wedding becoming a business ?? How much do you spray when you go to people wedding ? What you do for people is the favour they’ll return."

@Polayo said:

"This tell me the people you invite to your wedding matters too. They love showed you love that’s amazing congratulations tho."

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@Nnayelugo added:

"You called them to celebrate with you. it is not an avenue to make money, if you wanted to save money you could have done it privately."

@Helenasee added:

"Guys to do party in UK is not easy I swear that I just want to go to church and do mini reception have spend nothing less than 10k and still spending , no matter how small you want to do it you will still spend so think well before doing a party, if you are doing it to make you money back you will be at lost so don’t do any party in UK because of money that they will spray you or any thing."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady displays her wedding gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady displayed the many gifts and household items she received on her wedding day.

The gifts included big plastic buckets, coolers, travelling bags, kitchen items and baby bathing sets.

Source: Legit.ng