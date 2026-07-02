NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa expressed deep sorrow over the death of 21-year-old Nigerian student Qayyum Balogun in Ireland and extended condolences to his family

Dabiri-Erewa described the late Maynooth University student as a peaceful and hardworking young man. She said his death was a painful loss to the Nigerian community

The NiDCOM chairman expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation by Irish authorities and commended the Nigerian Embassy in Ireland for supporting the bereaved family

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed sorrow over the death of 21-year-old Nigerian student Qayyum Balogun in Ireland.

Balogun was a third-year Computer Science student at Maynooth University. His death is currently under investigation by the Irish authorities.

Qayyum Balogun was a third-year Computer Science student at Maynooth University. Photo: AbikeDabiri

Source: Instagram

What did Dabiri-Erewa say?

In a condolence message on her official Instagram page, Dabiri-Erewa described the student's death as a painful loss and extended her sympathies to his family, friends and the Nigerian community in Ireland.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Qayyum Balogun, a 21-year-old Nigerian and third-year Computer Science student at Maynooth University, Ireland."

She said Balogun had been remembered by those who knew him as a peaceful and hardworking young man with a promising future.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed confidence that the Irish authorities would carry out a thorough and timely investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

"I trust that the ongoing investigation by the Irish authorities will be thorough and swift, ensuring that justice is served."

She also praised the Nigerian Embassy in Ireland and others who had stood by the Balogun family during the difficult period.

The NiDCOM chairman prayed for strength and comfort for the bereaved family and asked God to grant the late student eternal rest.

Ireland issues new visa guidelines for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that international students planning to study in Ireland for more than three months must now obtain a long-term study visa before travelling.

The guidance came from Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery.

Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery released new visa guidelines for international students. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Non-European Economic Area nationals intending to take courses lasting longer than 90 days must apply from their home country or a country where they legally reside, Punch reported.

Applications can be submitted up to three months before the intended travel date.

What documents students need for Irish visa approval?

The application process begins with an online form through Ireland's Automated Visa Application and Tracking System (AVATS).

Applicants must print, sign, and date the summary form. They also need to pay the required visa fee and submit supporting documents.

Required papers include a valid passport, passport sized photographs, proof of private medical insurance, and an application letter.

A letter of acceptance from the educational institution is mandatory. Students must provide evidence of tuition fee payment, academic qualifications, and language proficiency where necessary. Documentation showing sufficient funds to support their stay is also required.

Saudi Arabia opens 2026 fully funded scholarships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Arabian government has opened an application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students, including Nigerians, across a wide range of disciplines.

According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.

Source: Legit.ng