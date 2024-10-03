Singer Humblesmith has spoken up on the challenges that almost drove him out of the music industry

Famous for his viral song Osinachi in which he featured Davido, Humblesmith said he was at the lowest point of his life some time ago

The singer staged a comeback with a single titled 'Sochi' and said he is no longer scared of the forces that drove him out of the industry initially

Nigerian Afrobongo sensation and songwriter Humblesmith is back, making hit songs once again with the release of his latest single, ‘Sochi’.

The Osinachi hitmaker Humblesmith believes his new song will bring another defining moment in his career

"There were moments when I felt like I was being silenced": Singer Humblesmith speaks on absence from music.

The singer shared that his new song highlights his reliance on God as the source of his strength and resilience. He claimed that it is personal.

“This song reflects my journey and how I’ve overcome the obstacles in my path. Some forces tried to silence and push me out of the industry, but here I am, stronger than ever. The movement has started, and nothing can stop me now.”

Humblesmith shares challenges faced in music industry

The singer who once featured Davido explained the problems he faced in the music industry and admitted there were times when he almost dropped out of the music scene.

“There were moments when I felt like I was being silenced. It wasn’t just about the lack of music or releases—it was deeper. There were people and forces that wanted to see me give up. They tried to push me out, but I stayed grounded because I knew my purpose.”

What he learned in his trying period

Humblesmith shares lessons he learned during the low moments of his career and life. He claims the time strengthened him and built the resilience that has enabled him to forge ahead to a new front.

He claimed that the time made him discover the power in him which has bolden him the more.

Now, I’m not afraid of any obstacles. I’ve seen what the lowest point looks like, and I’ve come out stronger. I’m ready to crush anything or anyone that tries to stop me again.”

