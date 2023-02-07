One of top Nigerian singer, Davido’s babymamas, Larissa London, recently took to social media to lament about her life

The young lady shared a video of preacher Sarah Jakes Roberts’ sermon and accompanied it with an interesting caption

Larissa had complained about her 20s and noted that it was the most confusing years of her life as she asked God when it will stop

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s fourth babymama, Larissa London, has made the news after she took to social media to lament.

On her official Instagram page, the young makeup artist admitted that her life has been very confusing, especially her 20s.

Larissa had shared a video of a preacher, Sarah Jakes Roberts’ sermon and she then accompanied it with a side note where she expressed her feelings.

Davido's babymama Larissa London complains about her 20s. Photos: @larissalondon, @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Larissa, her 20s are the most confusing years of her life. Not stopping there, she proceeded to ask God when it would stop.

In her words:

“My 20s have been the most confusing years of my life. God? When will it stop”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Davido's babymama Larissa London laments about her 20s being confusing. Photo: @Larissalondon

Source: Instagram

Hmm.

