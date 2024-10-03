Wizkid's recent revelation on why he turned down Puma amid Davido's new deal with the clothing brand has stirred a heated topic online

The Nigerian Star Boy, in his tweet, had suggested that Davido, unlike him, was cheap, which was why Puma signed him

Wizkid's comment has since triggered backlashed with many sharing reasons Davido was better than him in regards to brand promotion

Music stars Wizkid Ayo Balogun and David Adeleke Davido's new feud has remained a heated topic online following Star Boy's revelation on why he turned down the global clothing brand Puma.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid, during an exchange with one of Davido's associates on X, stated that he turned down Puma because they could no longer afford him while their deal was okay with Davido.

Netizens shares why Davido is a better ambassador than Wizkid. Credit: @davido @wizkidayp

His comment stirred reactions from Wizkid's fans, who suggested he meant Davido was cheap for accepting the deal.

This has sparked another drama, with several netizens clapping back at Wizkid. Many stated that 'Davido hawks the brands like his life depends on it,' unlike Star Boy.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

iSlimfit wrote:

I don’t think it’s about going for the “cheaper guy”. If I was Puma or any other brand, I would easily go for Davido over him cos he brings more value and puts in the work. You’d never see Wizkid post content about brands he’s signed to. Davido hawks his brands like his life depends on it. From a brand manager POV, that’s an artist I will definitely work with too.

___andrella__:

"Davido is just the better ambassador sha. From munch it, to Wema bank to Martell even diaper, he shows up and does the work, I mean he hawks his endorsements like he’s looking for his next meal."

