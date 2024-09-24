Nigerian singer Davido made it to the trends table recently as he continued to indirectly taunt his colleague Wizkid

Lgit.ng earlier reported that the Afrobeats singer picked the date (October 1) his industry rival had earlier chosen for an announcement

OBO, as he is fondly called in a new post, buttressed what he intended to do on October 1, spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has continued to stir more drama around his colleague Ayodeji Balogun best known as Wizkid.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido told his fans he has a "big announcement" to make on October 1, 2024. On September 23, the 30BG boss got fans anticipating what he was up to.

Davido shared more about October 1. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

This came after his industry rival, Wizkid, also caused a stir on social media after hinting that something big was coming on Nigeria's Independence Day, October 1.

In a recent update on Elon Musk's X, the Unaivable hitmaker shared more details on what he intends to dish out in October in reaction to the multiple drags he earlier got online.

In his new tweet, Davido wrote:

"Turn on ya notifications OCT 1st …. Oh mo gbagbe … it's on."

See his tweet below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@honest30bgfan_:

"This guy your fans no dey advice you?"

@TheDamiForeign:

"You and Wizkid wan drop joint album?"

@goodluck999_:

"Only u sing no competition and competition wan wound u."

@DiianaD_:

"You wan copy Wizkid ? He owns you like mad."

@itz__rito:

"The whole world is waiting for what you have for us."

@lifeofolaa:

"I no like as you dey treat Wizkid oo."

@wizkidfc_:

"Ou just wan embarrass yourself."

@NuJhayhne:

"You wan announce new wiz before us? no worry. we know say you be wiz biggest fan."

@wizkidayogives:

"Nah you wan open floor for Tpain abi ??"

@DiianaD_:

"The only notification we have on is for WIZKID and he’s taking over better use another dat."

@DarijokeO:

"Na independence day or another thing dey happen?"

Davido and Sanwo-Olu's SSA clash

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer and Jubiril Gawat, one of Governor Sanwo-Olu's aides, clashed over the singer's tweet about the election.

Davido had questioned INEC over how the Edo state governorship election was conducted in several tweets.

Reacting to it, Gawat made a tweet about Davido's post, and it didn't go down well with the music star.

