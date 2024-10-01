After singer Wizkid announced that he would be dropping a song on October 1, his fans made it a duty to remind him

At midnight, they were on social media reminding him that he had made a promise to release a song and they were waiting for him

Wizkid has often spoken about his decision to release his latest album Morayo, which he named after his late mother, and his fans have been expectant

Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has given his fans a hint that he would drop a song from his Morayo album on October 1, 2024.

Fans await Wizkid's song release at midnight. Image credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

This made his fans anxious and they waited some minutes past midnight on Nigeria's Independence Day for him to release the song.

While they waited and got no response from the Essence crooner, some people stated that maybe the singer had postponed the release date.

Others also assumed that maybe Wizkid was joking and had no plans of releasing Morayo any time soon.

The 34-year-old Grammy award-winning singer said he dedicated his latest album to his late mum, who was the love of his life. She died on August 18, 2023.

See the fans' tweets in the slides below

Reactions to Wizkid's fans' tweets

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Wizkid's fans' tweets below:

@emperorxviix1892:

"He only said Oct 1st, he never said he is dropping the album but una fav too said Oct 1st public announcement."

@ivy.victor_:

"Where wizkid dey time fit never reach 12am. Baba fit still dey 30th September yall do the calms."

@giveupisasin300:

"Una popsy just dey lie. Is that maturity too?"

@pilot__clark:

"For music wey nor go sweet."

@big.smart44:

"He said 1 pm Naija time, make we calm down small."

@ayo.t__platnumz:

"I just spoke to him on my dream he said I should tell y'all to chill. It's on the 1st of November."

@presh_galleryx:

"Expectations kills, make una no send am… if he drop am fine, If he no drop am fine, make himself sef rest, him own don too much."

Wizkid remembers his late mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid had sent some words of encouragement to everyone grieving.

The singer marked his late mother's post-humous birthday on July 4, and took to social media to honour her memory

He described his mother as the love of his life and prayed that God would comfort everyone that is mourning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng