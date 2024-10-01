Big Brother Naija star Phyna had many thinking following the angry message dropped online regarding the country's Independence

The reality TV star joined the list of celebrities to comment on the state of the country as it marked its 64 years of Independence on October 1

Phyna, unlike most of her colleagues, gave numerous reasons why Nigerians should not be happy about the celebration, triggering reactions online

Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has taken it hotly on her fellow citizens as the country hits 64 years of Independence.

The reality TV star expressed deep frustration and disillusionment with the country's current state.

Phyna argued that there is nothing to celebrate, even on a significant occasion like a national anniversary, because of widespread issues such as hunger, poor infrastructure, and lack of government responsiveness.

She noted that only those who have the means to meet their basic needs, like food, are in a position to celebrate.

"I feel there is nothing worth celebrating. There is hunger…… na who chop Dey celebrate…… we are 64years old in hardship, hunger, floods, no quality school and roads, no listening to the citizens by the Government. We are 64 and sinking. We are 64 and homeless. We are 64, and nothing Dey sup

"Like the saying, even an old person can still be unwise. It's shameful. I rather cover my face than smile today!!!!! Nothing to celebrate in the country."

BBNaija Phyna spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

unique.nasa:

"Celebrate surviving the hardship in the country and staying alive."

mr.p_unusual:

"So someone born on 1960 in naija and still living in Nigeria is now 64 years of suffering in Nigeria."

unusualvhe:

"No matter what, I will celebrate Nigeria, because I believe in Nigeria as a Nigerian. Evan though it doesn't seem like it. 🇳🇬🇳🇬."

__retired_agbero:

"Person wey see as she drop message go think say she get sense."

@HUNTERWORLD90:

"But there was a rumor ( not actually a rumor) about you not taking care of your family, or do you prefer outsider more than your family. No offense."

@JudeMoriya:

"I have been waiting, even if it's by mistake someone sent me anything about independence, Wahala go dey ooo."

ralph_newrevelation:

"God bless her,those that knows the truth but continue to support this government.God punish them."

realofficialyemi:

"Good write up from the wrong person."

nonyllicious:

"What baffles me is that some people still defend this country like this? Or they don’t have sense at all? Make it make sense🥹🥹🥹 what in the nonsense is going on in the comments here?"

