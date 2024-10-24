Nigerian businesswoman May Edochie was seen on social media looking all hot and spicy as she travels out of the country

The socialite was in a tracksuit while holding her travel suitcase as she jetted off to Doha to have a geat time

May's pictures drew the attention of online users who had much to say about her ex, Yul Edochie

Nigerian social media influence May Edochie, who recently delved into the movie industry, has just left the country on vacation.

The 41-year-old beautiful lady shared the amazing announcement with her fans on social media, posting photos from her journey.

May Edochie shares photos as she jets out to Doha. Credit: @mayyuledochie

May shared a couple of pictures in which she wore a black tracksuit. In her caption, she revealed that she was going to spend some time in Doha, Qatar, escaping to paradise.

She wrote:

"Doha be nice to the Queen. Escaping to Paradise."

See post here:

The mother of two has been living her best life since she separated from her ex, Yul Edochie, who left her for his junior colleague Judy Austin.

With the love and support of her fans, May has been doing beautifully, as she keeps winning in life.

Fans react to May's post

Read some comments below:

@ada_enugwu:

"Nothing you want tell me, Yul was using your destiny to shine😢 thank God you retrieved it right on time.. What a beauty!!!!!"

@chizzyfred73:

"I Pity your ex Sha, cause you're not d kinda woman I would like to separate with, A package of beauty with brain and a plenty touch of wisdom and resilience."

@kingsandqueensthrift:

"A tall glass of the most expensive Queen in the world….we don’t Stan Rubb!sh….we Stan a Queen."

@bensonokonkwo_official_:

"Have fun queen may you've worked so hard🔥🙌."

@cutemisianoskincare:

"The queen has landed."

@sassycakes.sweets:

"You will enjoy it, it’s a beautiful country ❤️❤️❤️."

@oshiozekaihenry:

"Sidechick for another married man is God not wonderful."

@mollijudy:

"So this woman get this kind beauty for body since? Shuuuu."

@_celebobo_:

"Yul and Ijele, will fly economy from Abuja to Asaba, and be shouting on our head."

May Edochie shows off cosy bathroom

Meanwhile, May shared another video from her rumoured mansion hours after her daughter did same.

The fast-rising influencer was spotted in a cosy bathroom as she spoke about how she looks forward to having a shower every day.

May also responded to a fan who asked if the bathroom was hers as people gushed about the design and surroundings.

