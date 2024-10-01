Nigerian actress Ebele Okaro gained the attention of her fans and netizens with the post she made on Nigeria's Independence Day

The actress joined numerous other citizens to celebrate the country as it clocked 64 years of Independence

Ebele's post triggered a great stir following the manner she presented herself online in celebration of the day

Veteran actress Ebele Okaro marked Nigeria's Independence Day in an unusual way.

The Nollywood star took to her Instagram to share a video of herself acting like a mad woman on the street.

Ebele Okaro caused a stir with her Independence Day post. Credit: @ebelleookaro

Source: Instagram

Ebele Okaro painted her face and body with coal and wore a tattered while holding a baby doll.

While displaying the traits of a mad person, the actress accompanied it with a funny song to heighten the moment.

In the video, she is seen energetically gesticulating and performing the amusing tune to entertain her fans.

In her caption, she wrote:

"Happy new month plus Independence Day to us all. May we love, grow and pray throughout this season, in Jesus name, I pray, Amen."

See her post here:

Ebele Okaro spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

patienceozokwo:

"Onye ará with sane mind."

ibiwarietuk:

"It’s the switch for me. Mummy."

realchampagneharold:

"It’s the last line for me, mama went from werey to a very serious demure craze person love you mama."

maleekmiltons001:

"MUMMY WHO REMOVE YOUR CHAIN NA."

officialsmithempire:

"Mama calm down."

treat_bywinnie:

"That don't record is very important Mama, Before Facebook people will tag it that Mama Ebele was cut running insane on the street of Asaba."

Ebele Okaro begs fans for BBNaija votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian veteran actress Ebele Okaro spurred reactions online after she stated whom she was supporting in the ongoing Brother Naija season 9, "No Loose Guard".

The movie star, in a video that garnered attention, pleaded with her fans and supporters to vote for the blood relatives.

Mentioning their names, Ebele pointed out that they were her sister's children whom she nurtured as children.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng