Nigeria @ 64: Ebele Okaro Dresses Like “Mad Woman” to Celebrate Nigeria’s Independence, Clip Trends
- Nigerian actress Ebele Okaro gained the attention of her fans and netizens with the post she made on Nigeria's Independence Day
- The actress joined numerous other citizens to celebrate the country as it clocked 64 years of Independence
- Ebele's post triggered a great stir following the manner she presented herself online in celebration of the day
Veteran actress Ebele Okaro marked Nigeria's Independence Day in an unusual way.
The Nollywood star took to her Instagram to share a video of herself acting like a mad woman on the street.
Ebele Okaro painted her face and body with coal and wore a tattered while holding a baby doll.
While displaying the traits of a mad person, the actress accompanied it with a funny song to heighten the moment.
In the video, she is seen energetically gesticulating and performing the amusing tune to entertain her fans.
In her caption, she wrote:
"Happy new month plus Independence Day to us all. May we love, grow and pray throughout this season, in Jesus name, I pray, Amen."
See her post here:
Ebele Okaro spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
patienceozokwo:
"Onye ará with sane mind."
ibiwarietuk:
"It’s the switch for me. Mummy."
realchampagneharold:
"It’s the last line for me, mama went from werey to a very serious demure craze person love you mama."
maleekmiltons001:
"MUMMY WHO REMOVE YOUR CHAIN NA."
officialsmithempire:
"Mama calm down."
treat_bywinnie:
"That don't record is very important Mama, Before Facebook people will tag it that Mama Ebele was cut running insane on the street of Asaba."
Nigeria at 64: Ufuoma McDermott's son sings Timi Dakolo's Great Nation, fans say "Soulful rendition"
Ebele Okaro begs fans for BBNaija votes
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian veteran actress Ebele Okaro spurred reactions online after she stated whom she was supporting in the ongoing Brother Naija season 9, "No Loose Guard".
The movie star, in a video that garnered attention, pleaded with her fans and supporters to vote for the blood relatives.
Mentioning their names, Ebele pointed out that they were her sister's children whom she nurtured as children.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.