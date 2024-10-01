May Edochie has joined Nigerians in marking the country's 64th independence day on October 1 and the new month

The fast-rising influencer who penned a message to Nigerians also shared a popular phrase she has been hearing since she was a teenage

As expected, May Edochie's Independence Day message has spurred comments from celebrities as well as her fans and followers

Upcoming actress and influencer May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, has also joined other celebrities in the country to pen an Independence Day and a New Month message to Nigerians.

Sharing adorable photos, May shared how her outfit is a design of how Nigeria is woven together with resilience and creativity.

May Edochie charges Nigerians on Independence Day. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

"As Nigeria celebrates 64 years of independence, I stand proud not only as a Nigerian but as a woman embracing the beauty of my roots. Just like this design, our nation is woven together with resilience and creativity," she wrote in part.

May also recalled a popular phrase that comes to her from her teenage days every October 1.

"Truly, every October 1st, the first phrase that comes to my mind from my teenage days till today is “Nigeria go better," she wrote.

See May Edochie's post below:

Fans react to May Edochie's message

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

samial_tom:

"A beautiful Woman May the Lord continue to shower his blessings upon you and your family."

pricelesshairs:

"We will not gree for anybody."

queenscrystalcove:

"Omor and when they thought it’s over she reload.Queen May reloaded."

maynationn_:

"A really strong woman accepts the war she went through and is ennobled by her scars..when a woman is finally over a man no matter what you do or how you loud scream she will never hear you..HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY MY LOVE❤️you are great.."

jromanagement_official:

"Who dey breathe happy independence day my Queen."

Funke Akindele, Eazi encourage Nigerians

In other news, actress Funke Akindele and singer Mr Eazi took to social media to celebrate Independence Day.

Funke Akindele admitted that it had become cliche to say the country would become great again, but it needed to be continuously said because it is where she earns a living, empowers others, and more.

Eazi also encouraged Nigerians with his Independence Day message.

Source: Legit.ng