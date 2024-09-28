Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has taken to social media to show support for online critic, VeryDarkMan

On her Instagram page, the movie star posted a lengthy note where she praised VeryDarkMan’s actions to help people find justice

The actress’ post came as the online critic faced a legal battle with rapper Falz and his Falana family over his alleged defamatory comments

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has spoken up to support online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan.

VDM was recently embroiled in a lot of drama on social media after he leaked crossdresser Bobrisky’s phone call about his time in prison and also made some comments about rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and his dad, Femi Falana.

The leaked phone call spiralled into a case of the Falanas taking legal action against VDM for allegedly making defamatory comments about them.

Nigerians react as Rita Edochie supports VDM. Photos: @ritaedochie, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie encourages VDM

As the drama unfolded online, Rita Edochie took to her Instagram page to write a lengthy note supporting VeryDarkMan.

The actress claimed the dark man always states facts in his video after doing his thorough research off-camera. She went on to talk about how VDM had helped many people retrieve their funds from bad business deals. According to her, the dark man has been doing things for Nigerians that the government can’t.

Rita called VDM her great son and also the voice of the voiceless, among other words of praise. She also showered him with prayers for his success.

Her post reads in part:

“MY GREAT BLACK SON , GOD HAS YOUR BACK , AND HE ACKNOWLEDGES YOU 100% . EVEN THE WORLD SUPPORTS AND APPLAUDS YOUR EFFORTS ; HATERS AND NAYSAYERS WOULD COME UP , BUT WE ARE GETTING STRONGER AND TOUGHER THAN A MILLION OF THEM CAN EVER BE . KEEP DOING THE GOOD WORK , DO NOT RELENT ; SAY NO TO PRESSURE , SAY NO TO SOCIETAL CRITICS ; THESE ARE NORMAL FOR GREAT MEN AND WOMEN LIKE YOU AND I .”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Rita Edochie supports VDM

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who had things to say about Rita Edochie’s support for VDM. Read them below:

meekmoses1:

“Mama you are loved ❤️❤️❤️.”

ezabenzo:

“VDM all Nigeria ancestors are all with you🕊️🕊️Man of the year💯.”

Am_uc_victor:

“VDM you will always have my genuine backing support you are a blessing to this generation 👏.”

Adedayo_200:

“God bless you ma,na only oloriburuku set of people no go like VDM.”

Officialdragonboi:

“Among all dis celeb na only dis woman get sense pass.”

bigvhm:

“Mummy has said it all 🔥.”

Theo_billions:

“Positive energy only ✨.”

Wiznurudeen_:

“Ratel Mother representing 🔥.”

Am_uc_victor:

“Where is the lie? 💯”

Sambest_fashionista:

“These are the people we called mother, your children will be proud of you mom❤️.”

mc_chijioke_comedian:

“She said nothing but the truth 🙌🙌.”

Yommydcofficial:

“Rule of law is meant to be supremacy of law over all citizens. Not for the poor alone. I stan VDM.”

nba_connectnation:

“Even though I don’t like men or women that talk too much but for me I really like VeryDarkMan because is always say the truth and if you’re smart and intelligent you will surely be a fan of VDM.”

Cdollarlegacyy:

“No lies .. honestly the world needs truthful and fearless people that people who lick axxesss.”

headboywia_exchange1:

“You way una family no see common divorce issue settle and you carry your big lips 👄 come onlinee and come talk about dis and dat get out of here werey 😂.”

Fobe_yetty:

“Don’t worry he’ll come for your family member one day sha don’t cry come here.”

Nutyourfavourite:

“Since Yul matter this one don turn adviser mtchewwwwww... All of una na clout chasers.”

iamdbull:

“He should choose his battle wisely, the falanas are a no go area.”

How VDM shaded Femi Falana with Falz's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan doubled down on social media amid his issues with rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and his father, Femi Falana (SAN).

Since the Falanas decided to take legal action against VDM, the online critic has posted a series of videos on social media, the latest of which features him singing Falz’s song.

VDM went live on his TikTok page and started singing a few lines from Falz’s Solider track with Simi. The online critic also stressed the part of the song about cursing someone’s father.

Source: Legit.ng