Nigerian online critic, VDM, has appreciated the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo over his moves in Bobrisky’s prison drama

VeryDarkMan paid a visit to Tunji-Ojo’s office and expressed his gratitude and admiration for the politician

The encounter between VDM and the minister went viral on social media and got some Nigerians having mixed feelings

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has appreciated the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his actions in Bobrisky’s case.

Recall that Bobrisky caused an investigation to start in the Nigerian Correctional Service after VDM leaked the crossdresser’s phone call where he claimed that he was never incarcerated and that he was staying in an apartment close to the jail.

This disclosure led to suspending four senior prison officers over the bribery allegations and more.

Nigerians react as VDM visits Minister of Interior. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

VDM praises Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Following the suspension news, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram page to post a video of himself at the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s office.

In the clip, the online critic expressed his appreciation for the politician’s swift action in the Bobrisky matter and also mentioned how Tunji-Ojo ensured some reforms were made in the prisons after his earlier complaints.

VDM put his arm around the minister’s shoulder and also shook hands with him during the visit. In the caption of the photo, the dark man said that for now, he believes in Tunji-Ojo because the politician has proven himself to him.

In his words:

“The honorable minister of interior olubunmi tunji OJO YOU HAVE PROVEN YOURSELF TO ME BEFORE SO I WAS JUST RELAXED WATCHING AND BOOM YOU DID IT AGAIN with the suspension of some officers that might be involved with this whole bobrisky saga….much love Egbon it’s a fight to make Nigeria a better place and we will definitely make it a better place with our own little efforts,keep that fire burning,we have picked each others brains and I believe in you for now because as a politician you fit go change tomorrow so for now you are the guy,GOD BLESS YOU,I love you Egbon.”

See VDM’s post below:

Nigerians react as VDM thanks Tunji-Ojo

VDM’s visit to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s office as well as his appreciation of the politician went viral on social media and drew some comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

oluwabukolayeye:

“ON BEHALF OF ALL RATEL GANG, WE SAY THANK U SIR FOR HONOURING VDM. NA WHO LOVE VDM WE DEY SUPPORT.”

Akiodesamsonoyewole:

“No juju can bring you down.”

Emini_kabex:

“You're looking for what a true patriotic Nigerian citizen? This is what he looks like. Yes.. Hate it or not... He's a very good example of what we should all emulate if we want a better Nigeria. Carry your personal sentiment and grudges aside make una fit see road..🚶.”

mr_icey02288:

“Tunji Ojo na the best performing Minister in this Administration so far. VDM remains the most influential Youth in Nigeria at the moment... #RatelGang.”

korea_zaddy:

“Seriously VDM is on a special mission to help things out in Nigeria 🇳🇬, I have never love and value celebrities as I love and value this guy. He's a movement.”

leponky:

“Una must respect VDM by force. He's the most influential youth in this country right now.”

Passy_leee:

“When God wan use you no man will bring you down never.”

Patienceibim:

“He looks humble, I cannot believe that I would find one good thing about this administration but this is Good.”

Daririe:

“I dont know why people hate anyone doing the right thing. It might go unnoticed but what confidence will can make VDM say i am not campaigning for you in front of the minister. The guy is good, he has some flaws but his goal is true.”

Friendlyprotagonist:

“Bro vdm no small. Minister humble.”

Shopyembos:

“VDM is shaking the whole country.”

sao.designs:

“Any Nigerian who means well and is sensible will Applaud VDM, anyone who opposes what he’s doing or is looking for fault in his actions, is part of the problem in this country and needs to check themselves, it’s that simple.”

vv_348_ultrasensitive:

“This Minister is very proactive. He also responded to passport issues a while ago as well. He is looking so humble right in front of VDM. #ratelgang.”

optimistic_kenzy:

“VDM is the only person fighting corruption in this country called Nigeria.”

Dharmey_dray:

“He said Good man for now….VDM nah werey I swear….Nawa for Samsung gang oooooo😂😂😂😂😂, we go dey enjoy the update here.”

Iam_bmodel:

“He is the best Minister in Tinubu’s administration. If you see truth talk am. The man dey work.”

miscleopatradaily:

“While they were busy insülting him , he was busy making the right connections.

He went to prison and asked for improvements Bob risky went to prison to ask for a comfortable apartment to chill 🤣.”

teenotch:

“Na VDM go make everybody sit up for this Naija..😂.”

Iam_agentdan:

“Did he just say the guy is a good man for now??? VDM no get chill.”

Nrs_synthia:

““Proven urself to me” who u be Vdm?”

finewinemimi:

“Buh what will make vdm hold a whole minister of interior like that on his shoulders like his “boy”?”

Bobrisky hints at ending it all amid backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky raised the concerns of fans with a strange post on social media following the leaked phone call drama.

On his Instagram page, the crossdresser shared a post where he talked about ending it all.

According to Bob, he had never thought about ending his life until now, when he saw the great lengths people have gone to bring him down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng