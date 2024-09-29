Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has finally taken legal action against online critic, VeryDarkMan

On September 29, 2024, the socialite shared that he was suing VDM for N1 billion for defaming him with an artificial intelligence audio call

The new development between Bobrisky and VDM soon got many Nigerians dropping hot takes on social media

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky is now suing online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan for N1 billion.

On September 29, 2024, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to share a copy of the letter that was served to VDM. The document explained how VDM had allegedly carried out defamatory and blackmail attacks on the crossdresser through different means on social media.

Bobrisky demanded for N1 billion from VDM in damages as the crossdresser’s legal team claimed that the online critic had continued to use their client’s name to create influence for his personal gains.

It was said that VDM had claimed that Bob was sleeping with top officials like DIGs of the Nigerian police, lawmakers and senators, without providing proof.

The letter also accused VDM of publishing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated audio call claiming that it was between Bobrisky and someone else. The socialite’s lawyers demanded VDM apologise within 24 hours of receiving their letter.

Recall that in VDM’s bid to retrieve a N4 million debt from Bobrisky, the online critic leaked a phone call and accused the crossdresser of making claims about his time in prison and more.

See the full letter below:

Nigerians react as Bobrisky sues VDM

The news of Bobrisky taking legal action against VDM was met with interesting reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Laura.baby__:

“1 billion naira ? Where he one see am ? 😭”

cruisewithjoe:

“I for say na! weda your lawyers no get sense. Them wan carry last?”

Themidorimoments:

“Bob stop this na! Na this Agidi you so wey u no pay 4m. Now you see what you cause, same agidi, u don sue VDM. Now if he plays the second recordings now. More names will start flying out. You need to stop this to be honest.”

laura.baby__:

“I know lawyers are tired of seeing VDM’s name 😭😂”

ellagcakesnmore:

“Na lawyers really get this year.Massive cash out 😩.”

_lamie.xx:

“Washere idris mi! Nah AI that recording be oo, no be you talk am. Shebi e talk say e dey mad ni? Make e go provide other evidences for court🤲🏿😂😂.”

iminaje__:

“But why court go send u go prison den u com go stay apartment…are u trying to say u are bigger than the law??”

Me_dubzzi:

“1 billion naira? You self too mumu😂😂.”

theella_space:

“This week go long and I’m here for it.”

Nwurim:

“VDM said you paid the money and he's angry because he will not post the remaining evidence, am sure he will release you now the way he wanted it to be 😂😂😂. You just gave VDM the go ahead. You will learn the hard way 😂.”

Stylebydrew1:

“Lmao 😂 ai generated for a conversation that is still on the phone of the actual person you had it with and he’s willing to appear in court to testify against you 😭.”

Evalastindayo:

“Who is advising Bob???? 😒”

green_tutorsng:

“The rate at which this guy has been slammed with law suit ehn. He must be a very strong-hearted person.”

Tanjongjarvis:

“Falz confirmed you called and now you’re saying is AI 🤖 😂😂😂 just Dey play 😂.”

Tonto shares how to know when call is being recorded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has shared tips on how to protect oneself from phone calls being recorded.

On her Instagram stories, the politician shared a post in which she advised her fans to safeguard themselves from deceit by getting specific applications that will alert them when they are being recorded.

According to Tonto, staying informed is the best way to defend themselves.

