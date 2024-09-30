Some graduating students pay their last respects to their late colleagues in a unique way during their sign-out

A banner with the faces of the deceased students was made, and their colleagues took turns signing on it

The video stirred various reactions as friends of the deceased revealed how much they missed them

Some students have honoured their colleagues who died before graduation.

The faces of the late students were printed on a banner, which their colleagues signed on.

Graduating students make sign-out banner for colleagues who died before graduation. Photo: mummyboy042

This was seen in an emotional video shared by @mummyboy042 on his TikTok page.

The video showed when a student was signing on the banner with the faces of the deceased students.

The touching video was captioned:

"IN LOVING MEMORY From The Office Of Rt. Hon. E.S NKEMAKONAM (HONORABLE Member, 4th And 7th Assembly IMT SUG Parliament, Chairman, Ethics and Conduct Committee, 7th Assembly IMT SUG Parliament, General Secretary, Nigeria Student Legislative Council, Enugu State Chapter).

“To The Beloved Students Of SLT Department, IMT, Today, We Remember And Honor The Memory Of Our Colleagues Who Would Have Signed Out As Graduates Today, Had Fate Not Taken Them From Us Too Soon.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail touching sign-out video

@Konami chiamaka said:

"Kelly and Martha keep resting guys,SLT department miss you guys."

@PINNOCK PRINT said:

"My friend is in this school and department and I knew when Martha died cos they were really posting it and I really felt bad then nor knowing the course mates they lost are this big,may their soul."

@onyinyechi said:

"In the journey of education may we not return home dead ,Amen."

@gifed60 said:

"Keep resting my Coursemates we bagged the degree for you guys."

In a related story, a lady honoured a friend with whom she started school together but died along the line.

The lady bought a signout shirt for her late friend named Favour, who didn't make it to the final examination.

On the day she signed out from school, she held the shirt up and as she prayed for Favour to continue to rest in peace.

