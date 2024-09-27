A video of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, surprising a woman with his necklace has surfaced on social media

The starstruck woman was doing a velfie with the influencer when he gifted her his necklace, quite to her excitement

Internet users have reacted to the video, with many people congratulating her and others hailing Verydarkman

A Nigerian woman, @selfmade5671, was overjoyed as she had a close-up moment with self-acclaimed online police, Verydarkman.

Recently, Verydarkman has been trending across social media platforms after he released a voice note about cross-dresser Bobrisky's alleged N15 million Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bribery.

Verydarkman gifted her his necklace. Photo Credit: @selfmade5671, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

In the clip, @selfmade567 made a video of herself with Verydarkman when he suddenly removed his necklace and wore it around her neck.

The lady gushed and called him her husband and vowed never to take off the necklace. @selfmade567 wrote on TikTok:

"I was given the most amazing gift priceless gift by one special person the weapon of all Celebrity."

Legit.ng could not ascertain the period the video was made at the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

People react to Verydarkman's gift video

mamimaami @64 said:

"Na every Body husband oooooooh.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, Don't play or you will learn."

R.L said:

"I thought social media said that the chain is ujuj so how can he give it out if you say is ujuj people don't know the grace of God when is upon someone."

Alexander Jerry989 said:

"Vdm be careful na so delilah till barber samson hair."

SWEET DADDY said:

"VDM you should surrender this your wife for me ooo."

✨Ivie✨said:

"Omg you met him awwww I’m jealous now. That husband part shaaa we go wrestle who win go marry him."

LOVERBOY 😍 ❤️❤️❤️ said:

"I thought u were joking saying this necklace was VDM's own ooo, wow, is amazing u met our boss."

Supreemary said:

"Wow!!!

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 sweet Mama."

@silva. G.❤️✌️🫶 said:

"Wooow seriously congratulation madam I'm very for you and vdm."

Verydarkman's lawyer denies defamation claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman's lawyer had denied defamation claims by Femi Falana.

The controversy began when Verydarkman posted a leaked audio recording on his Instagram. In the leaked audio, Bobrisky claimed that Falz and his father contacted him during his imprisonment to help secure the pardon.

In response to these allegations, Falz demanded that Verydarkman retract his defamatory statements. Falz denied Bobrisky’s claims and labelled VeryDarkMan’s statements as damaging to his reputation.

