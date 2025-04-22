Nigerian public figure and social critic, Isaac Fayose, shared his thoughts about Mohbad’s dad and Mohbad’s son

In a recent video, Fayose wondered how Baba Mohbad would feel after seeing his grandson, Liam, doing well

This came after Liam played a role at the trending Priscy and Juma Jux’s JP2025 white wedding

Nigerian social critic, Isaac Fayose, has spoken after the JP2025 wedding in relation to late Mohbad’s son, Liam, and his father, Joseph Aloba.

Recall that on April 19, 2025, actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, had her white wedding with Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, and Liam was their ringbearer.

Adorable videos of Mohbad’s son wearing the same outfit as the groom as he carried out his ringbearing duties went viral and got fans emotional.

Isaac Fayose wonders about Mohbad's dad after Liam's JP2025 appearance. Photos: @isaacfayoseoriginal_, @mohbad_dad

Source: Instagram

A few days after the JP2025 white wedding, Isaac Fayose took to Instagram to share a video where he wondered how Mohbad’s dad feels about seeing his grandson doing well.

Recall that after Mohbad’s death, his father, Joseph Aloba, heavily prosecuted his widow, Wunmi, and questioned his grandson’s paternity while refusing to take the child as family.

Fayose said that it’s the dream of every grandparent to see their grandchild doing well, and he advised Baba Mohbad not to fight with his children next time.

In his words:

“Abeg how late Mohbad’s dad, Mr Aloba, go dey feel now seeing his grandson, Liam, doing well? Star little baby. Na the joy of us grandfather, because I be grandpa like him, to see our children’s children doing well. How he go dey feel now when your grandson, the one you rejected, is now doing very well, he’s now a star boy. Next time when you fight, no dey fight with your children. God bless Liam and Mohbad. It is time to bury the guy now and move on so e no go cause more damage. God bless us all the grandpas.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Isaac Fayose questions Baba Mohbad

The video of Isaac Fayose questioning Baba Mohbad about his reaction to Liam doing well was met with mixed feelings:

Isaac Fayose wonders how Mohbad's dad feels about Liam now after JP2025 wedding. Photos: @iammohbad, @chudeity

Source: Instagram

Amakaekenedo said:

“God no be man, Liam will go higher in life.”

Catherineoyedepo_overall said:

“This man is petty 😂.”

Folake_lennon wrote:

“I neva see dis kind of grandpa before in my entire life😢na why I love lagosians my ppl no Dey reject children o😂.”

Dflowergirlje said:

“Liam is a star child … and he’s going to be 100 times better than his father in Jesus name.”

Linqwa_ said:

“Werèy ni man yi😂😂he say God bless us all all the grandpa's 😂😂😂.”

Chichifyd said:

“That man used his son's death to reap benefits from emotional Nigerians. That money go don finish by now. Very shameless.”

Succi_collections wrote:

“Mr aloba and his TikTok followers are still in 2005. When them ready them go meet us.”

Iamdoc_dele said:

“As a grown man, I expect you know his son died and a normal person would want to be sure he’s his grandson considering the nature of the death and what his son told him. He only want to be sure and that’s not too much to ask for, we are equally advocating for every man to do a DNA if there has been an accusation or doubt. It’s a normal thing to do.”

Nwachukwulaura said:

“Na vdm start that nonsense.”

Cmr_ghost said:

“He’s never rejected him, he only wanted to be sure make una rest all of una join Dey ask DNA.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

“Liam now even looks more like him than Moh sef…Mr Aloba dey studio, he wan blow pass Moh(allegedri).”

Melanin_ruth_ said:

“He didn’t say a single lie!!!😂”

Cisse_global_link wrote:

“I no understand, feel like how? Even the boy self na because e act like little groom has made him to be doing well?”

Lizzy Anjorin reacts to JP2025 wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, reacted to Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy’s, wedding to Juma Jux.

Priscy and Juma Jux had their traditional wedding on April 17, 2025, and their white wedding on April 19, 2025, and they shut down social media for many days over the grandness of both occasions.

Anjorin's comment about the talk-of-the-town wedding sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

